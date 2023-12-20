The Tyreek Hill watch continued in full force Wednesday, with the only thing definite on this day was that the Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver didn't practice.

While telling reporters that fact before practice, head coach Mike McDaniel made sure to add this qualifier: "That's not any indication of left or right. It's more just him. us trying to make sure that we have all cylinders go."

In simple terms, the Dolphins are going to proceed with caution this week all along with the hope that Hill can return to the lineup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after being inactive for the Week 15 victory against the New York Jets because of his injured left ankle.

McDaniel's stance all season has been to not rush players back from injury, particularly when there's a greater than normal chance of aggravation, and that might be even more applicable with Hill given his importance to the offense.

Hill didn't practice at all last week before testing out his ankle during pregame warmups at Hard Rock Stadium, though the team had only two sessions after playing a Monday night game and one of those was a walk-through.

As we suggested Monday, Hill's status for the Dallas game likely won't be determined until very late in the week, if not game day.

McDaniel said Monday that because he ran in pregame warmups Hill was by definition "close" to playing against the Jets.

HILL'S VALUE AGAINST DALLAS

The Dolphins easily took care of business against the Jets without Hill, with Jaylen Waddle stepping up in the starring role in the passing game and finishing with eight catches for 142 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa.

Helped by a fumble recovery at the Jets 1-yard line and a fourth-down stop on a fake punt in Jets territory, the Dolphins scored 24 points in the first half before cruising to the victory.

Chances are, even with Dallas coming off a 21-point loss at Buffalo, the Dolphins will need more from their offense against the Cowboys, but they also have the big picture to keep in mind.

And that big picture has to include Hill in the lineup, which is why they'll be cautious this week. And that started with keeping him out of practice Wednesday.