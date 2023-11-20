Monday Dolphins Notebook: Wilkins Hustle, Fitzpatrick Dishes, and More

There was big news around the NFL on Monday, and while it didn't involve the Miami Dolphins, it certainly will impact them.

The New York Jets are making a switch at quarterback and benching 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson, instead choosing to go with journeyman Tim Boyle as their starter moving forward.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team's three quarterbacks would be active against the Dolphins on Friday, with Trevor Siemian serving as Boyle's backup and Wilson going in as the No. 3 guy. Wilson, of course, became the Jets' starter this season after Aaron Rodgers sustained an Achilles injury in the first quarter of the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Ironically, this will mark the second consecutive game the Dolphins have faced a team's third starting quarterback of the season. Rookie Aidan O'Connell followed Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer in starting for the Las Vegas Raiders.

WILKINS' WAY

One of the most impressive plays in the Dolphins' victory against Las Vegas on Sunday, though it wasn't a major factor in the outcome, came when Christian Wilkins tackled wide receiver Hunter Renfrow far down the field after a 31-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Adding an interesting twist was the fact that Wilkins and Renfrow were teammates at Clemson before they entered the NFL.

"Hunter is one of my good friends, one of my best friends so definitely a little more juice there and glad we got the win so a little more bragging rights, talk a little more trash and whatnot," Wilkins said Monday. "So when I see him in the offseason, it’ll be more fun then.”

HARD KNOCKS OUT TO DINNER

We already wrote earlier Monday about the new trailer for the debut episode of the Dolphins' "Hard Knocks" in-season appearance, but tackle Austin Jackson provided a hint Monday of another potential scene.

Jackson was asked whether he could notice the "Hard Knocks" cameras being around since they started filming for the series, which will debut Tuesday at HBO MAX at 9 p.m. ET.

“Very aware," Jackson said. "There’s a lot more cameras in the building than usual, so that’s easy. They don’t interrupt stuff. They came to our O-line dinner, which was different. It was kind of weird, but it was cool. It was a cool experience. It’s not often you get to be on television, HBO, so it’s cool.”

Jackson indicated the dinner took place at a restaurant by the water in Fort Lauderdale and was part of a weekly routine among the offensive linemen that was started by Terron Armstead when he joined the team last year.

FITZPATRICK TALKS DOLPHINS

In advance of Amazon Prime broadcasting the Dolphins-Jets game Friday, analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick conducted a Zoom call with reporters Monday.

Fitzpatrick said he was looking forward to being at the game and seeing familiar faces, considering the Dolphins and Jets represent two of the nine teams for which he played during his 17-year NFL career.

While he had high praise for Tua Tagovailoa's performance so far this season, pointing out his timing and accuracy, and saying the defense is playing great right now, Fitzpatrick couldn't bring him to predict a Super Bowl appearance for the Dolphins this season.

"I would be surprised to see Miami in the Super Bowl," Fitzpatrick said. "I just think the AFC is such a gauntlet. I mean, there are so many teams. I haven't looked at the playoff standings now, but it's like the Bills are on the outside looking in, the Bengals are on the outside looking with (Joe) Burrow out. That changes the landscape a little bit. But I just think between Kansas City and Baltimore, I don't see (the Dolphins) in the top two favorites. So I would be surprised to see them there."

THIS AND THAT

-- Former Dolphins safety Eric Rowe has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He spent time earlier this season with the Carolina Panthers practice squad, though he has yet to appear in a game in 2023.

-- Happy Birthday to Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., who turned 28 on Monday, and Hall of Fame center Dwight Stephenson.

-- It's also the anniversary of one of the greatest Monday night games ever, though it did end in defeat for the Dolphins when they dropped a 35-30 decision against Earl Campbell and the Houston Oilers on Nov. 20, 1978.