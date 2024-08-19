Number 17 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 17.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 17 for at least one regular season game:
P Mike Michel (1977), QB Ron Jaworski (1987-88), QB Steve DeBerg (1993), P John Kidd (1994-97), WR Todd Doxzon (1998), QB Cleo Lemon (2005-07), WR Brandon London (2008), QB Ryan Tannehill (2012-18), WR Allen Hurns (2019), WR Jaylen Waddle (2023)
The breakdown of 17 with the Dolphins
After having nine players wear number 18, we've got 10 who played wearing 17 and there are two who clearly stand out, Ryan Tannehill and the current jersey wearer, Jaylen Waddle. Ron Jaworski joined the Dolphins in August of 1987 to serve as Dan Marino's backup, but he ended attempting only 14 passes in 16 games with Miami before he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a Plan B free agent in 1989. Steve DeBerg joined the Dolphins in November 1993 as a 39-year-old after Dan Marino and Scott Mitchell both were injured and ended up starting four games that season. The Dolphins were 2-2 in those four games, though DeBerg threw more interceptions (7) than touchdown passes (6). Punter John Kidd joined the Dolphins midway through the 1994 season and appeared in 49 games over three-plus seasons. He led the NFL with a 46.3-yard average in 1996. Cleo Lemon came from San Diego in a trade for fellow QB A.J. Feeley and he was 1-7 as a starter in 13 appearances. His highlight, of course, was throwing a 64-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Greg Camarillo in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens for the Dolphins' only win of the 2007 season. Tannehill was the starting quarterback from the time he arrived as a first-round pick in 2012, but he compiled only a 42-46 record in his 88 starts and had a rather pedestrian 87.0 passer rating. Tannehill enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 after being traded to the Tennessee Titans, making his first Pro Bowl after compiling an NFL-high 117.5 passer rating. Waddle has had the best three-season start of any wide receiver in Dolphins history, setting an NFL rookie record with his 104 catches in 2021, leading the NFL in average per reception in 2022 and then recording a third straight 1,000-yard season in 2023.
The top three Dolphins players with number 17
1. WR Jaylen Waddle
2. QB Ryan Tannehill
3. P John Kidd
Dolphins 17's among the NFL's all-time best
Longtime Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael is the one Hall of Famer who wore 17, and maybe he'll be joined in a few years by Philip Rivers. Jaylen Waddle hasn't played long enough to merit all-time consideration for this number, but he's certainly off to a great start.