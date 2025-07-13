Number 53 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 53.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, Zach Sieler at 92, Cameron Wake at 91, Marco Coleman at 90, Nat Moore at 89, Keith Jackson at 88, Andre Tillman at 87, Oronde Gadsden at 86, Nick Buoniconti at 85, Bill Stanfill at 84, Mark Clayton at 83, Brian Hartline at 82, O.J. McDuffie at 81, Irving Fryar at 80, Jon Giesler at 79, Richmond Webb at 78, A.J. Duhe at 77, Branden Albert at 76, Manny Fernandez at 75, Mark Dennis at 74, Bob Baumhower at 73, Terron Armstead at 72, Todd Wade at 71, Kendall Langford at 70, Keith Sims at 69, Robert Hunt at 68, Bob Kuechenberg at 67, Larry Little at 66, Jeff Dellenbach at 65, Ed Newman at 64, Mark Dixon at 63, Jim Langer at 62, Tim Ruddy at 61, Bert Weidner at 60, Doug Swift at 59, Kim Bokamper at 58, Dwight Stephenson at 57, John Offerdahl at 56, Earnest Rhone at 55, and Zach Thomas at 54.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 53 for at least one regular season game:
LB Tom Erlandson (1966-67), DE Norm McBride (1969-70), LB Bob Matheson (1971-79), LB Rodell Thomas (1981), LB Ron Hester (1982), LB Jay Brophy (1984-86), LB Jack Squirek (1986), LB David Frye (1986-89), LB Ned Bolcar (1991), LB Aubrey Beavers (1994-95), LB Larry Izzo (1996-2000), LB Renaud Williams (2004), LB Jim Maxwell (2006), LB Reggie Torbor (2008-09), LB Erik Walden (2010), LB Austin Spitler (2010-12), LB Jelani Jenkins (2013-16), LB Justin March-Lillard (2017), LB Martrell Spaight (2018), DT Gerald Willis (2019), LB Kyle Van Noy (2020), LB Cameron Goode (2023-24)
The breakdown of 53 with the Dolphins
Bob Matheson had a defense named after his jersey number, so it's tough to go against him when it comes to the top 53 in Dolphins history. Matheson played nine seasons with Miami before later becoming an assistant coach with the team, and started 51 of 125 games he played. His claim to fame, though, was being the extra linebacker who would come onto the field in obvious passing situations, as defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger perfected the 3-4 defense.
It's tough to find many other players who stood out wearing 53 for the Dolphins.
Tom Erlandson had three interceptions in 1966 and was one of four Dolphins players named to the AFL All-Star Game in the franchise's inaugural season. Jay Brophy played 31 games with 11 starts after being a second-round pick in 1984. David Frye appeared in 40 games for the Dolphins over four seasons, but he made only three starts.
Larry Izzo was a special teams standout his four seasons in Miami and made the Pro Bowl in 2000 before going on to play nine more years and make two more Pro Bowls. Austin Spitler played 55 games over four seasons after being a seventh-round pick in 2010, but he was a special-teamer who never started a game. Jelani Jenkins was a fourth-round pick in 2013 who started 34 games his final three seasons with Miami before he played seven games for Houston in 2017. Kyle Van Noy produced a solid 2020 season after signing a four-year contract in the offseason, but then was surprisingly released the following spring.
Aubrey Beaver was a disappointing second-round pick who was gone after two seasons after starting 11 of 32 games and failing to record a sack. Erik Walden played 19 games as a backup in two different stints with the Dolphins, but made 66 starts in the seven years after he left Miami for good and had 11 sacks for the Colts in 2016.
The top three Dolphins players with number 53
1. LB Bob Matheson
2. LB Larry Izzo
3. LB Jelani Jenkins