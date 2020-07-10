Number 65 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 65.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

75 - DT Manny Fernandez

74 - T Mark Dennis

73 - DT Bob Baumhower

72 - DT Bob Heinz

71 - T Todd Wade

70 - DE Kendall Langford

69 - G Keith Sims

68 - T Eric Laakso

67 - G/T Bob Kuechenberg

66 - G Larry Little

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 65 for at least one regular season game:

OL Jim Higgins (1966), T Jack Pyburn (1967-68), DT Maulty Moore (1972-74), G-T Wally Pesuit (1977-78), OL Jeff Dellenbach (1985-94), T Bill Bealles (1987), G Kevin Donnalley (1998-2000), C Troy Andrew (2001-02), G Joe Berger (2005-06), G Justin Smiley (2008-09), C-G Sam Brenner (2013-14), G Anthony Steen (2016-17), DT Jamiyus Pittman (2018), G Danny Isidora (2019)

The debate:

There was no Pro Bowler with number 65 after having two famed members of the 1970s offensive line at 66 (Larry Little) and 67 (Bob Kuechenberg), but it's tough to go against Jeff Dellenbach here based on his longevity and his versatility. Dellenbach played just about everywhere on the offensive line during his 10 seasons in Miami and started 87 games, including four seasons where he started all 16 games. Dellenbach started at left tackle in 1989 before Richmond Webb arrived on the scene. Dellenbach, of course, had the presence of mind to fall on the ball in the snow at Dallas to help the Dolphins pull out their memorable Thanksgiving Day victory in 1993. Kevin Donnalley was a very solid starter at right guard, and he started all 16 games in 2000 when the Dolphins won the AFC East. Justin Smiley was a marquee free agent signing in 2008, but though he was able to start 12 games each of his two seasons in Miami, shoulder injuries limited his effectiveness. Anthony Steen started the first six games of the 2017 season after starting seven games in 2016, but an injury ultimately ended his career.

Worth noting:

Maulty Moore played 40 games with three starts for the Dolphins in his three seasons in Miami. ... Joe Berger played three games as a backup wearing 65 in 2005 before returning in 2009 wearing 67. ... Danny Isidora started the first three games of the 2019 season after the Dolphins acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings, but he then ended up on injured reserve.

The top three:

1. OL Jeff Dellenbach

2. G Kevin Donnalley

3. G Justin Smiley