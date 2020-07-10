Number 65 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
Alain Poupart
The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 65.
The top players at each number so far have been:
99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor
98 - DL Jared Odrick
97 - DT Jordan Phillips
96 - DT Paul Soliai
95 - DT Tim Bowens
94 - DT Randy Starks
93 - DE Trace Armstrong
92 - LS John Denney
91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake
90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman
89 - WR Nat Moore
88 - TE Keith Jackson
87 - TE Andre Tillman
86 - WR Oronde Gadsden
85 - LB Nick Buoniconti
84 - DE Bill Stanfill
83 - WR Mark Clayton
82 - WR Brian Hartline
81 - WR O.J. McDuffie
80 - WR Irving Fryar
79 - T Jon Giesler
78 - T Richmond Webb
77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe
76 - T Branden Albert
75 - DT Manny Fernandez
74 - T Mark Dennis
73 - DT Bob Baumhower
72 - DT Bob Heinz
71 - T Todd Wade
70 - DE Kendall Langford
69 - G Keith Sims
68 - T Eric Laakso
67 - G/T Bob Kuechenberg
66 - G Larry Little
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 65 for at least one regular season game:
OL Jim Higgins (1966), T Jack Pyburn (1967-68), DT Maulty Moore (1972-74), G-T Wally Pesuit (1977-78), OL Jeff Dellenbach (1985-94), T Bill Bealles (1987), G Kevin Donnalley (1998-2000), C Troy Andrew (2001-02), G Joe Berger (2005-06), G Justin Smiley (2008-09), C-G Sam Brenner (2013-14), G Anthony Steen (2016-17), DT Jamiyus Pittman (2018), G Danny Isidora (2019)
The debate:
There was no Pro Bowler with number 65 after having two famed members of the 1970s offensive line at 66 (Larry Little) and 67 (Bob Kuechenberg), but it's tough to go against Jeff Dellenbach here based on his longevity and his versatility. Dellenbach played just about everywhere on the offensive line during his 10 seasons in Miami and started 87 games, including four seasons where he started all 16 games. Dellenbach started at left tackle in 1989 before Richmond Webb arrived on the scene. Dellenbach, of course, had the presence of mind to fall on the ball in the snow at Dallas to help the Dolphins pull out their memorable Thanksgiving Day victory in 1993. Kevin Donnalley was a very solid starter at right guard, and he started all 16 games in 2000 when the Dolphins won the AFC East. Justin Smiley was a marquee free agent signing in 2008, but though he was able to start 12 games each of his two seasons in Miami, shoulder injuries limited his effectiveness. Anthony Steen started the first six games of the 2017 season after starting seven games in 2016, but an injury ultimately ended his career.
Worth noting:
Maulty Moore played 40 games with three starts for the Dolphins in his three seasons in Miami. ... Joe Berger played three games as a backup wearing 65 in 2005 before returning in 2009 wearing 67. ... Danny Isidora started the first three games of the 2019 season after the Dolphins acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings, but he then ended up on injured reserve.
The top three:
1. OL Jeff Dellenbach
2. G Kevin Donnalley
3. G Justin Smiley