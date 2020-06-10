AllDolphins
Number 95 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 95.

The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98, Jordan Phillips at 97 and Paul Soliai at 96.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 95 for at least one regular season game:

NT T.J. Turner (1986-92), DT Tim Bowens (1994-2004), Dan Wilkinson (2006), DT Chase Page (2007), NT Jason Ferguson (2008-09), DT Lionel Dotson (2010), DT Chris Baker (2010), DT Igor Olshansky (2011), DE Dion Jordan (2013-14), DE William Hayes (2017-18), DE Tank Carradine (2019), DT John Jenkins (2019)

The debate:

This is the second slam dunk as far as a top choice because Tim Bowens was an elite run stuffer for a decade for the Dolphins. Zach Thomas often credited Bowens' ability to occupy defenders as a key to his ability to make so many plays at linebacker. Bowens made the Pro Bowl twice, but he probably was deserving of more accolades. Jason Ferguson was a similar player to Bowens, a big no-nonsense run-stuffing lineman who did the dirty work, and his contribution to the 2008 AFC East title team shouldn't be overlooked. Ferguson missed the final seven games of the 2009 season because of a knee injury and announced his retirement the following July, four months after he was suspended for the first eight games of 2010 for violating the league policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs. William Hayes was very good as a backup after joining the Dolphins in 2017, but his two seasons in Miami were cut short by knee injuries. The first player to wear 95 for the Dolphins in a regular season game was T.J. Turner, who started 83 games but mostly for a struggling defense. He did start 12 games in 1990 when the defense had a resurgence that help the team finish 12-4.

Worth noting:

Dan Wilkinson's one season with the Dolphins came at the end of a 13-year career that began as the No. 1 overall pick (Cincinnati) in the 1994 NFL draft. ... We'd be remiss not to mention Dion Jordan, who had as many suspensions (3) as sacks during his time with the Dolphins. Jordan played last season with the Raiders but currently is a free agent. ... Turner passed away in Texas in 2009 at the age of 46, the same year former number 96 Alfred Oglesby died, also in Texas.

The top three:

1. Tim Bowens

2. T.J. Turner

3. Jason Ferguson

There is no question what Tim Bowens brought to the team. He was awesome and never got the credit and recognition he deserved on a defense with a lot of big names. As you said...this is a slam dunk.

