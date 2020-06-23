Number 82 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 82.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 82 for at least one regular season game:

TE-K Doug Moreau (1966-69), WR Otto Stowe (1971-72), WR Bo Rather (1973), WR Melvin Baker (1974), WR Cotton Speyrer (1975), WR Morris Owens (1975-76), Ike Hill (1976), WR Duriel Harris (1977-85), WR Fernanza Burgess (1984), WR James Pruitt (1986-88), Todd Felman (1987), WR Andre Brown (1989-90), WR Scott Miller (1991-92), WR Mark Ingram (1993-94), TE Frank Wainright (1995-98), WR Larry Shannon (1999), WR Roell Preston (1999), WR Kevin McKenzie (1999), TE Jed Weaver (2000-02), WR Kendall Newson (2003), WR Bryan Gilmore (2006-08), WR Brian Hartline (2009-14)

The debate:

As we move to number 82 in the jersey countdown, it's interesting to note that no player has worn the number since 2014. Coincidentally, the player who probably was the most productive wearing 82 was the last person to wear it: Brian Hartline. A fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft, Hartline was a five-year starter for the Dolphins who had 1,000-yard seasons in 2012 and 2013. Second place probably would have to go to Duriel Harris, who wore 26 as a rookie third-round pick in 1976 before switching to 82. Harris started 61 games in nine seasons with the Dolphins and led the team in receiving in 1981 when he had 53 catches for 911 yards. Beyond those two, there's nobody who clearly stands out, though Mark Ingram deserves mention for two solid seasons and his memorably four-touchdown game against the New York Jets, including being on the receiving end of the "fake spike," in 1994. Doug Moreau started 28 games at tight end for the Dolphins and have 34 catches in 1967. He was 1-for-3 on field goal attempts in 1968.

Worth noting:

Morris Owens didn't catch a pass in his one-plus season with the Dolphins, but went on to start 47 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and catch 116 passes. ... James Pruitt wore 82 in his first of two stints with the Dolphins before switching to 87 and 81 after he returned to the team. ... Three different players wore 82 during the 1999 season, starting with 1998 third-round pick Larry Shannon, a wide receiver out of East Carolina who had missed his entire rookie season with a back injury after Jimmy Johnson favorably compared him to Randy Moss. .... Tight end Jed Weaver caught only 34 passes in his three seasons with the Dolphins, but he should be remembered for catching the game-tying touchdown pass in the overtime playoff victory against the Colts in 2000. ... Preston Williams wore 82 in training camp last year before switching to 18 before the start of the regular season.

The top three:

1. WR Brian Hartline

2. WR Duriel Harris

3. WR Mark Ingram