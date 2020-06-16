AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Number 89 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 89.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 89 for at least one regular season game:

WR Karl Noonan (1966-71), WR Nat Moore (1974-86), WR Leland Douglas (1987), WR Tony Martin (1990-93), WR Randal Hill (1995-96), TE/LS Ed Perry (1997-2004), TE Alex Holmes (2005), TE Tim Massaquoi (2006), TE Sean Ryan (2008), TE Will Yeatman (2011), TE Julius Thomas (2017), WR Trevor Davis (2019)

The debate:

As our countdown moves into the 80s, we have turned from linebackers and defensive linemen to wide receivers and tight ends. As was the case with a few numbers in the 90s, there isn't much debate here considering Nat Moore's longevity and his ranking among the most productive receivers in franchise history. Karl Noonan started 40 games during the first six seasons of the franchise and was selected to the AFL All-Star in 1968 when he had 11 touchdown catches. Ed Perry deserves mention as the Dolphins' long-snapper for eight seasons before John Denney took over for the next 14 years. Tony Martin had two stints with the Dolphins, and his first wearing 89 saw him contribute as a deep threat role in a complementary role.

Worth noting:

Like Martin, Randal Hill had two stints with the Dolphins. He wore 81 for his first stint, but it lasted only one game in 1991 because he was traded as a rookie first-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick the following year. ... Will Yeatman played parts of three different seasons for the Dolphins, but only one came at tight end. ... The statistical contribution of the four tight ends who wore 89 from 2005-11 was exactly one catch, by Alex Holmes in 2005. ... Julius Thomas had 41 catches in his one season for the Dolphins, but did not make the impact the team had hoped. ... Trevor Davis signed with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent this offseason after spending part of last year with Miami.

The top three:

1. Nat Moore

2. Karl Noonan

3. Ed Perry

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
KimFitz
KimFitz

Wow...we gotta go back to the 80's to get a winner - so sad. Especially since this is a great TE # and we have not had one yet to unseat Moore. So, it's up to Michael Roberts to do this. Ever since you started this series on jersey #'s, it's been any eye opener of just how bad this franchise has been. Too many times now, we gotta go way back to find the winner. Time for that to change. B-FLO is the MAN - FinsUP

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins the Favorite Team in the UK

The Miami Dolphins emerged as the top choice for NFL teams in the United Kingdom, according to a recent poll

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Landry's TV Choices Have Heavy Dolphins Flavor

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was given control of the NFL Network schedule for Tuesday, and his former team will be prominently featured

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East Rosters

The New England Patriots have ruled the AFC East for more than a decade, but the departures of Tom Brady and others have opened the door for the Miami Dolphins, Bills and Jets to make their move

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

2020 Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will face an up-and-coming team when they travel to Denver in Week 6

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 91 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 91 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Center Karras a Real Student of the Game

New Miami Dolphins center Ted Karras earned a second master's degree this offseason with maybe more to come, but his focus remains on the football field

Alain Poupart

Number 90 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 90 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Debating the Dolphins' Biggest Weaknesses

The Miami Dolphins addressed a lot of needs during a very active offseason, but there clearly remain areas of concern even though it's debatable where the biggest reside

Alain Poupart

by

Torchia72Dolphins

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

As the Miami Dolphins continue their virtual offseason, they made news this week with Tua's health update, coaching staff additions and another first-round pick signing

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: The Year After a Last-Place Finish

The Miami Dolphins are looking to bounce back after finishing last in the AFC East for the seventh time, and history tells us they usually do

Alain Poupart