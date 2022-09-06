Ranking the Dolphins-Patriots Season Openers

In a very peculiar twist, the Miami Dolphins will open the 2022 regular season against the New England Patriots for a third consecutive season.

Although this game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, it's still highly unusual for teams to face each in a season opener three straight years — it's a first for the Dolphins.

Overall, it will be 10th time the Dolphins face the Patriots in a regular season opener, with Miami holding a 5-4 lead in those games.

In looking back at the first nine, we'll count them down to from worst to first from a Dolphins standpoint.

9. 2020 at New England — Patriots 21, Dolphins 11

This was an unusual opener with no fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium because of COVID-19. Quarterback Cam Newton completed 15 of 19 passes for New England, but he made his biggest impact in the running game as he helped the Patriots finish with 215 rushing yards. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, was picked off three times. The lack of atmosphere made the loss even worse.

8. 1974 at New England — Patriots 34, Dolphins 24

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Dolphins found themselves trailing 31-10 in the fourth quarter before a comeback effort fell short. Larry Csonka had two rushing touchdowns for the Dolphins, but New England ran for 196 yards. This was an absolute stunner considering the Patriots were coming off a 5-9 season.

7. 1987 at New England — Patriots 28, Dolphins 21

The Dolphins took a 21-7 first-half lead behind three touchdown passes from Dan Marino, including two to Mark Duper, but the Patriots came back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The game-winner was a 20-yard interception return by defensive back Ronnie Lippett.

6. 2011 at Miami — Patriots 38, Dolphins 24

Quarterback Chad Henne had the best performance of his Dolphins tenure in this Monday night opener as he threw for 416 yards and rushed for 59 more, but the defense had no answers for Tom Brady. The ageless quarterback passed for 517 yards and four touchdowns, including a crushing 99-yard hook-up with Wes Welker when the Dolphins still were hoping for a comeback down 31-17 in the fourth quarter and New England pinned at its 1-yard line. While the game ultimately ended in disappointment, this was a fun one to watch and it did feature Henne's shining moment as a Dolphins quarterback.

5. 2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

This game had a lot to offer coming in, such as Tua Tagovailoa's first NFL opening-day start and the first matchup between Tua and former Alabama teammate Mac Jones, but it was a pretty ho-hum game most of the way. The Dolphins pulled out the win after Xavien Howard's late fumble recovery (after he forced it) inside the Miami 10, followed by two first downs to run out the clock.

4. 1996 at Miami — Dolphins 24, Patriots 10

This was Jimmy Johnson's first game as Dolphins head coach, and he won it thanks to a strong defensive effort and a 115-yard rushing performance by rookie Karim Abdul-Jabbar. The Dolphins held Bledsoe and the Patriots to 229 total yards and forced four turnovers. This being Johnson's first game kept it from the lowest spot among the victories.

3. 1990 at New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

This was perhaps the best Dolphins performance for 1989 first-round pick Sammie Smith, who rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins overcame a 21-6 first-half deficit behind two TD passes from Marino, including a game-winning 7-yarder to fullback Tony Paige.

2. 2014 at Miami — Dolphins 33, Patriots 20

The second half of this opener just might be the best half the Dolphins have played since the start of the millennium. After trailing 20-10 at halftime, Miami outscored New England 23-0 the rest of the way behind the running of newcomer Knowshon Moreno (134 yards) and a defensive effort led by Cameron Wake (two sacks, two forced fumbles).

1. 1994 at Miami — Dolphins 39, Patriots 35

Was there really a doubt about this one? This was one of the signature moments of Marino's Hall of Fame career. In his first regular season game since he tore his Achilles tendon the previous October, Marino put on a dazzling display in a shootout with Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe. Marino passed for 421 yards and five touchdowns, including a game-winning 35-yard connection with Irving Fryar on a fourth-and-5 — play number 6 in our ongoing countdown of the top 100 greatest plays in Dolphins history. Bledsoe was equally brilliant, passing for 473 yards and five touchdowns.