The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 2

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 2:

No. 2: The 'Miami Miracle' — The two-lateral touchdown against New England in 2018

Setting the stage: Not quite sure what we need to say about this one, other than it happened after New England seemingly had clinched a 33-28 victory when Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 22-yard field goal with 16 seconds left. It felt like a disappointing loss because the field goal came after New England converted three third downs on the drive. But we all know what happened following a 16-yard kickoff return by Kalen Ballage to the 31-yard line.

The play: The play was scored as a 14-yard completion to Kenny Stills to the 45, with a lateral to DeVante Parker and 3 more yards to the 48 and another lateral to Kenyan Drake, who then raced the final 52 yards to the end zone. There were two great moments on the CBS call by Ian Eagle: The first one was, "And this will end it after the shovel ... or will it?" And then there was the classic, "Oh, look out!" Look out indeed.

