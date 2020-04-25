AllDolphins
Robert Hunt: 'I'm super excited'

Alain Poupart

Dolphins second-round pick Robert Hunt described himself as a mauler when he talked to South Florida reporters via video conference call Friday night, adding he enjoys "destroying people."

Here were some of the comments from Hunt, who was wearing a draft profile T-shirt designed by his sister:

On his reaction to getting drafted by the Dolphins: "I'm super excited and excited to get down to Miami and get to work."

On his style: "I just think I play this game very hard."

On whether he prefers guard or tackle: "I think I can play any position the offensive line coach needs me to play. I'm ready to play any position."

On the opportunity to block for Tua Tagovailoa: "I'm super excited to get on the field with Tua and all the other guys we have on the field. I'm going to come in and protect him to do the best job I can do."

On whether he thinks he can start right away: "I don't really know. definitely in my head I want to come in and start right away. But whenever Coach needs me, I'm just going to compete. I'll let it come down the line."

On his reputation as someone who likes to "destroy people" on the football field: "You don't get in trouble for destroying people on the football field, so why not do it? I came into every game with a bully mentality. I wanted to bully who stepped in front of me."

On his health: "I"m 100 percent healthy. I've been doing everything I've wanted to do since the combine."

