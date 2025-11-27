Dolphins 2025 Week 13 Rooting Guide

Yes, the chances of the Miami Dolphins remain remote enough that it's still premature to talk about playoff possibilities and none of it will matter if the two-game winning streak the team is taking out of their bye doesn't mushroom into something bigger down the stretch, but why not?

Why not allow ourselves to think about the impossible and the idea of an improbable run to the playoffs, which is why we're bringing back the Dolphins rooting guide for another week.

The Dolphins currently are 11th in the AFC standings, two full games behind wild-card hopefuls Houston, Kansas City and Pittsburgh, and three games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, L.A. Chargers and Buffalo Bills, who are all tied for fifth place at the moment.

To have any realistic shot at making the playoffs, the Dolphins will have to finish strong with at a minimum five wins in their final six games, and even then they're likely to need some help.

So here it is, our Dolphins rooting rankings for Week 13:

THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANT TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 13

1. Tennessee (vs. Jacksonville), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The Jaguars are one of the teams the Dolphins might have to jump in the AFC standings, so here's hoping Cam Ward can get some help in this one to pull off the upset.

2. Dallas (at home vs. Kansas City), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET

This is an interconference matchup, so the clear choice is the Cowboys, and maybe there's some hope here after their impressive comeback victory against the Eagles on Sunday.

3. Las Vegas (at L.A. Chargers), Sunday, 4:15 p.m. ET

Maybe a new offensive coordinator can help bring some life to the Raiders offense and Maxx Crosby can have a field day against the suspect Chargers tackles.

4. Cincinnati (at Baltimore), Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Bengals will have Joe Burrow back and might even be able to make a run at the AFC North title, but that division might not have any wild-card teams.

5. Indianapolis (vs. Houston), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

These are two teams that are ahead of the Dolphins in the standings, but Houston will be easier to catch.

6. Washington (vs. Denver), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Not exactly sure why the NFL didn't flex out what looks like a boring matchup, and it might be that the Broncos already are out of reach for Miami, but it's still an AFC-NFC games, so go Commanders.

7. N.Y. Giants (at New England), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

A win by the Patriots here will eliminate the Dolphins from contention for the AFC East title, but that's pretty much a given anyway.

8. Pittsburgh (vs. Buffalo), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

This actually is a close call, but the Dolphins can make sure to hand the Steelers a loss when the teams meet December 15, plus Pittsburgh has a brutal finishing schedule.

WEEK 12 GAMES OF NO CONSEQUENCE TO THE DOLPHINS

These are games for Dolphins fans to watch for pure enjoyment or fantasy football purposes because they don't involve AFC contenders. While the Dolphins will get the Philadelphia Eagles' third-round pick from the Jaelan Phillips trade, it's going to be late in the round regardless, so maybe a small preference in rooting for the Dallas Cowboys against them this weekend, though it's not relevant to the 2025 playoff picture.

But here's the rest of the slate, in the interest of thoroughness:

Green Bay at Detroit, Thursday, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago at Philadelphia, Friday, 3 p.m. ET

L.A. Rams at Carolina, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco at Cleveland, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Seattle, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

REMAINING SCHEDULES OF AFC PLAYOFF HOPEFULS

Teams listed in current order of standings:

1. New England Patriots (10-2) — at Cincinnati, N.Y. Giants (MNF), bye, Buffalo, at Baltimore, at N.Y. Jets, Miami

2. Denver Broncos (9-2) — at Washington (SNF), at Las Vegas, Green Bay, Jacksonville, at Kansas City (TNF), L.A. Chargers

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-3) — Houston, at Jacksonville, at Seattle, San Francisco (MNF), Jacksonville, at Houston

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-5) — Cincinnati (TNF), Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati, New England, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) — Las Vegas, Philadelphia (MNF), at Kansas City, at Dallas, Houson, at Denver

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) — at Tennessee, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, at Denver, at Indianapolis, Tennessee

7. Buffalo Bills (7-4) — at Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, at New England, at Cleveland, Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) — Buffalo, at Baltimore, Miami (MNF), at Detroit, at Cleveland, Baltimore

9. Houston Texans (6-5) — at Indianapolis, at Kansas City (SNF), Arizona, Las Vegas, at L.A. Chargers, Indianapolis

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) — at Dallas, Houston (SNF), L.A. Chargers, at Tennessee, Denver (TNF), at Las Vegas

11. Miami Dolphins (4-7) — New Orleans, N.Y. Jets, at Pittsburgh (MNF), Cincinnati (SNF), Tampa Bay, at New England

