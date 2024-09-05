All Dolphins

Status Quo on Ramsey ... and What It Could Mean

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues working through a hamstring injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
There was no news involving Jalen Ramsey at Miami Dolphins practice Thursday, which most definitely is not good news.

Ramsey was the only player not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, suggesting he once again was being held out because of the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two weeks.

While Ramsey's status for the regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday might not be known until the end of the week or even game day, it's becoming more possible by the day that the Dolphins could be without their most decorated defensive player.

Ramsey missed the first seven games of the 2023 season after sustaining a knee injury early in training camp. He still recorded three interceptions and earned a Pro Bowl invitation.

Ramsey is crucial for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and his scheme because of his athleticism and ability to line up in different spots.

Weaver discussed the possibility of having to line up without Ramsey for his first regular season game with the Dolphins.

"I think you're cognizant of it just because of the potential eraser effect he can have," Weaver said. "But we're not making wholesale changes if he doesn't play. Let's put it that way. You obviously can't replace a Jalen Ramsey with any one particular player. I think it just requires from the full defense as a whole to pick up that slack. I think we're more than capable of doing that."

RAMSEY AND THE JAGUARS

If he can play, Ramsey will be going against the team that made him the fifth overall selection in the 2016 draft — a draft that also included current Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller and Xavien Howard.

Ramsey has faced the Jaguars once since leaving the team via a trade to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season. That came in 2021 when Ramsey and the Rams routed the Jaguars, 37-7, on their way to a Super Bowl title.

Ramsey was a key member of one of the best teams in Jaguars history, the 2017 team that reached the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. New Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell was also a member of the Jacksonville defense that year.

