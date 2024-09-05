A Top Defensive Priority for the Dolphins
As Anthony Weaver prepares for his first regular season as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, he's clear about one point of emphasis for his group against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Take the ball away.
This isn't necessarily revolutionary, but the ability to create takeaways often is what will separate good defenses from great defenses.
"So, take Trevor out of it, we're always trying to get the ball," Weaver said before practice Thursday. "As a defense, from the second I've gotten here, we've always preached turnovers and we've charted it to the point where we're trying to get shots on goal every day, we're trying to take the ball away at least twice a day from our offense. That's something we're constantly trying to reinforce. (Linebackers coach Joe) Barry just gave a great presentation to the entire team about the ball and the importance of it both as an offense and keeping it and us in taking it away.
"So take Trevor Lawrence out of it. Tremendous quarterback, have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is and what he's done in this league. Whoever we're playing, we are trying to get the ball. That is our job on defense. Keep him out of the end zone, take the ball away because just like any, I believe we have a great offense. So if you give Steph Curry extra shots, good for Golden State. If we give Tua Tyreek Hill, (De'Von Achane), (Jaylen Wright), (Jaylen) Waddle, extra snaps, extra shots, good for us."
WHAT THE 2023 TURNOVER NUMBERS SAY
While Weaver didn't make it specific about Jacksonville, there could be ample opportunities for Dolphins takeaways based on 2023 statistics.
Jacksonville finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, but turned the ball over 30 times. That ranked fifth in the NFL
What stands out here, though, is the high number of fumbles. Jacksonville lost 16 fumbles, the second-highest total in the league behind only the New York Jets' 18.
Trevor Lawrence also threw 14 interceptions, and his interception percentage of 2.5 was tied for 24th-worst in the league with, ironically, Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy.
From a defensive standpoint, the Dolphins tied for seventh in the NFL with 27 takeaways (15 INTs, 12 fumble recoveries), though they were not far enough the league-high total of 31, shared by both the New York Giants and Weaver's former team, the Baltimore Ravens.
A deeper dive into the number suggests that takeaways didn't factor all that much in Dolphins wins or losses last season because the defense forced 10 takeaways in the six regular losses and 17 in the 11 wins — the average was actually higher in losses than wins.
The Dolphins, however, were 4-0 when they didn't turn the ball over at all. They were 5-3 when recording two or more takeaways, the losses coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills in the season finale.