Armstead Among Three Dolphins Players Placed on PUP

The veteran tackle battled injuries throughout the 2022 season; Miami is scheduled to conduct its first camp practice Wednesday

Tackle Terron Armstead didn't practice during the offseason program and he'll be on the sidelines as well when Miami Dolphins training camp work begins,

Armstead was among three players the Dolphins placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List on Tuesday, the day veterans reported for training camp. Also placed on PUP were offseason acquisition Isaiah Wynn and second-year tight end Tanner Conner.

On the flip side, rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner was activated from the Active/Non-Football Injury List after being placed there last week.

Armstead, Wynn and Conner still will count on the active roster, which currently stands at 89 players, and can be activated anytime they're ready to practice.

FAMILIAR SITUATION FOR ARMSTEAD

Armstead made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career in 2022, his first season with Miami, but he battled injuries all season and barely practiced during the week for most of the season as he dealt with a wide variety of ailments.

Because of his injuries, Armstead ended up missing four games, coming up short again in his goal of playing a full season for the first time in his NFL career.

To help him get ready for the season, the Dolphins had put him on a load management in training camp and the expectation is that it's going to be the same thing this summer once he's cleared to practice.

Armstead was listed at one time or another toe, pec, knee and hip injuries, the first one occurring in the season opener against the New England Patriots. The tackle indicated before the playoff game at Buffalo that he had been advised to have toe surgery after being injured in Week 1 but had decided against it.

It's unclear whether it's the toe that kept Armstead from passing his physical, but what's obvious is that this is not necessarily the ideal way for camp to start for the most important member of the Dolphins offensive line.

Armstead told New Orleans Football last week that he opted against having surgery in the offseason, adding that the procedure would have necessitated a 10-month recovery period.

The Dolphins now have four players on Active/PUP, the fourth being cornerback Nik Needham, who is recovering from an Achilles injury he sustained in the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings last October.

THE GOOD NEWS TUESDAY

On the positive side, defensive backs Trill Williams and Brandon Jones both passed their physical and should be ready for the start of practices.

Each player sustained a torn ACL in 2022, Williams' injury coming in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jones' injury coming in the Week 7 Sunday night victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Neither player practiced during the offseason program.