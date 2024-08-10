Ten Players to Watch in Preseason Opener ... And How They Performed
The Miami Dolphins opened their preseason schedule with a 20-13 victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night and, as expected, most front-line players were kept out of that first preseason game.
Those players who didn't dress for that first game for non-injury reasons pretty much are the locks to make the 53-player roster, and conversely those in the lineup either were trying to offer more evidence they should be on the 2024 team or at the very least get a bigger role on offense or defense.
Before the game, we listed 10 players to watch in that preseason opener against the Falcons, so it's time to revisit the list to see how things played out:
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB SKYLAR THOMPSON
Before the game: As we indicated in a story Thursday, we're not necessarily buying the idea of a real competition for the No. 2 QB job behind Tua, but we do think that Thompson has plenty of incentive in the preseason, namely trying to convince the Dolphins they should keep three QBs on the 53-man roster even with the third emergency rule change affecting the position.
During the game: The good news for Thompson is that he performed better than Mike White, but it was not a memorable outing for the 2022 seventh-round pick. He did lead two touchdown drives, though one of them was only 6 yards and had a TD pass, but he also had an ugly interception when he threw into coverage. The bottom line is that probably nothing has changed when it comes to the Dolphins' No. 2 QB spot.
RB JAYLEN WRIGHT
Before the game: The Dolphins thought enough of Wright coming into the draft that they surrendered a third-round pick next year to get him in the fourth round, but now it's up to him to prove he deserves early playing time at a position where the Dolphins have some established players like Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson Jr.
During the game: This was about as good a first game as Wright could have hoped for, the only blemish being him slipping when it looked as though Thompson was about to throw his way while out of the pocket. But that's obviously minor stuff. Wright showed off his speed all night and most definitely looked like a player who's going to deserve some touches as a rookie.
TE TANNER CONNER
Before the game: There's a clear battle for the fourth tight end spot, with even no guarantee the Dolphins indeed will keep four. Conner has outplayed free agent newcomer Jody Fortson Jr. in training camp and he could solidify his position even more with a strong performance in the preseason.
During the game: Conner looked against Atlanta every bit the prospect he was in 2022 when he made the team as a rookie free agent, even if his night wasn't perfect (blocking issue here and there). His 70 receiving yards accounted for more than all of his teammates combined and he had two long gains of 43 and 22 yards. But there came that disappointing ending to his night when he was injured at the end of his 22-yard reception when he took a shot in the midsection/side after going to the ground. Conner walked off the field in frustration, throwing his mouthguard on his way to the locker room. Conner took a step toward the 53 on this night, so let's hope his injury isn't serious.
T PATRICK PAUL
Before the game: The Dolphins drafted this big fella from the University of Houston with the idea he'd take over for Terron Armstead at some point, but there's nothing preventing them from using him early if he proves he's up to the task. Paul has shown promise at times during training camp, while at other times looking like a player who needs a lot more seasoning.
During the game: Paul ended up playing practically the whole game at left tackle and was really impressive with his run blocking, at times getting to defenders at the second level and pushing them some 10-15 yards downfield. There also didn't appear to be any glaring mental mistakes. Now, we have to understand this was done against backups and players who won't be on Atlanta's 53, but this was a thoroughly promising debut regardless.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
EDGE CHOP ROBINSON
Before the game: This is a no-brainer, right? But we'd caution against focusing against too much on Robinson's pass rushign against the Falcons but instead examining how he performs against the run. In the final analysis, how much playing time Robinson gets as a rookie will be determined by whether he's a liability against the run.
During the game: We predicted Robinson would play because he hadn't missed any practice time, but he wound up sitting out the Atlanta game partly because he was dealing with a minor issue, as explained by head coach Mike McDaniel: "It was a situation where he probably could have gone. At the same time for a guy to get his first NFL outing under ... he was battling through some stuff, it was a coach’s decision that was minor injury related, but he should be back soon."
EDGE QUINTON BELL
Before the game: If we're going to pinpoint one training camp revelation, it has to be Bell, whose improbable journey we chronicled earlier this week. But Bell was fairly quiet in the joint practices with the Falcons and he needs to continues his strong work in the preseason to solidify his roster spot.
During the game: What really stood out about Bell's outing is how much playing time he got on special teams (team-high 25 snaps). Defensively, Bell had a nice back-to-back sequence when he teamed with safety Marcus Maye to drop a ball carrier for a 1-yard loss (though full credit should go to Da'Shawn Hand for his penetration) and then his pressure forced an incompletion on third down when he came in on a free blitz. So this was solid work, though not the kind of stuff we've been seeing in practice.
DT JONATHAN HARRIS
Before the game: The Dolphins signed several defensive tackles in the offseason and the challenge is for some of the lesser-known of those players to make the coaches take notice. Harris has had his moments in training camp, but he's far from having a roster spot secured.
During the game: All the Dolphins defensive tackles had their moments against Atlanta, and for Harris, that consisted of two assisted tackles after short gains on running plays and a QB pressure that forced an incompletion to start the game-winning goal-line stand. But, as mentioned earlier, Hand and Isaiah Mack also flashed, while DTs Benito Jones and Teair Tart sat.
LB EZEKIEL VANDENBURGH
Before the game: Vandenburgh has flashed after spending all of last season on injured reserve as a rookie free agent, but the Dolphins have some depth at the off-the-ball linebacker position with David Long, Jr., Jordyn Brooks, Anthony Walker, Jr., and Duke Riley. Vandenburgh remains a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he could make the coaches think long and hard about keeping him with a strong preseason.
During the game: The good news for Vandenburgh is that we have given the start alongside Duke Riley with David Long Jr., Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr., but the bad is his night ended toward the end of the first quarter when he was injured. While on the field, Vandenburgh made one tackle but didn't really distinguish himself.
LB CHANNING TINDALL
Before the game: Notice that we didn't mention Tindall when it comes to the off-the-ball linebackers because he truthfully looks like he's the outside looking in at this time. The team's top pick in the 2022 NFL draft clearly looks like he's in a fight to keep his roster spot and he most definitely needs an impressive preseason showing.
During the game: Tindall got a lot of playing time against the Falcons and had one of the highlight plays on defense when he came in free on a blitz, made a beeline for QB Taylor Heinicke and dropped for a sack on the last play of the first half. Tindall also had a stop for no gain on a running play and contributed on special teams. He probably didn't hurt his cause on this night, but it's fair to wonder how much he helped it.
CB JASON MAITRE
Before the game: This is a guy who I have mentioned several times on the All Dolphins Podcast because he just keeps making play after play. Whether he's done enough to even put himself in a position to merit consideration for a roster spot can be debated, but there can be no question he'll definitely be on the map if he continues his strong work in the preseason.
During the game: Maitre had a pretty uneventful night, his only real test coming when the Falcons threw deep at the receiver he was covering. He aced that test, so there's no reason to not still like this guy. It still remains to be seen whether that'll get him a roster spot.