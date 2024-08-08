Poupart's 2024 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0
The Miami Dolphins will kick off their preseason schedule against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night, beginning the final evaluation process when it comes to determining the final spots on the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
Some of the decisions, as always, will involve players starting the regular season on an injured list, with the main candidates for that designation right now looking like edge defender Bradley Chubb and guard Isaiah Wynn.
As is usually the case, there are some positions that look pretty clear cut and others where tough decisions will be coming, with running back and wide receiver standing out among the latter.
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's second 53-man roster projection of 2024:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (2)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White
Off: Skylar Thompson
Changes from roster projection 1.0: None
Analysis: Head coach Mike McDaniel clearly raised some eyebrows this week when he suggested the competition between White and Thompson was "neck and neck," but we'll stick with White getting the nod as the No. 2 QB based in large part to his greater experience. We also easily could see a scenario where the Dolphins keep both White and Thompson on the 53.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)
On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane, Jaylen Wright (R), fullback Alec Ingold
Off: Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks
Changes from roster projection 1.0: None
Analysis: Nothing has changed about the respect from here for Brooks, but Wilson also has looked very impressive in training camp and there's also a major trust factor there considering his history with McDaniel.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr., River Cracraft, Malik Washington (R)
Off: Je'Quan Burton (R), Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, Tahj Washington (R), Willie Snead IV, Mike Harley Jr., Kyric McGowan, Erik Ezukanma
Changes from roster projection 1.0: None
Analysis: The X-factor heading into training camp at this position was Ezukanma, back from his 2023 neck injury, but he wound up getting sidelined early in the process and hasn't been able to show anything that would convince the coaches to keep him.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS (4)
On the 53: Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Jonnu Smith, Tanner Conner
Off: Hayden Rucci (R), Jody Fortson
Changes from roster projection 1.0: Conner in
Analysis: The question remains, as it did at the start of camp, whether the Dolphins will keep three or four tight ends, but it should be clear by now that it's Conner who would be that fourth tight end ahead of Fortson.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)
On the 53: T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll, G/T Kion Smith
Off: Andrew Meyer (R), Matthew Jones (R), Lester Cotton, Sean Harlow, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos (R), G Isaiah Wynn
Changes from roster projection 1.0: Smith in, Wynn out
Analysis: Projecting the offensive linemen is tricky because of the uncertain status of Wynn, but we'll assume for now he'll start the season on PUP. The wild card here might be Lester Cotton, who likely would get the nod if the Dolphins decided to keep 10 O-linemen. But we're thinking they'll go with nine and have three or four or five on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (6)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson (R), Cam Brown, Mohamed Kamara (R), Quinton Bell
Off: Cameron Goode (PUP), Bradley Chubb (PUP), Grayson Murphy (R)
Changes from roster projection 1.0: Ogbah in, Bell in, Shaq Barrett out
Analysis: OK, couple of things here. First off, Phillips absolutely looks like he's on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, though any kind of setback could change that situation. We're not really thinking the Dolphins will keep six edge defenders, but the only one among our six on the 53 who's a lock (barring an injury, of course) is Robinson. Don't dismiss Cam Brown, who has looked good in camp, brings a physicality and can help on special teams. Bell certainly played his way onto the roster since the start of camp, though he still probably has a thin margin for error.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Teair Tart, Da'Shawn Hand, Calais Campbell
Off: ,Isaiah Mack, Mario Kendricks (R), Leonard Payne (R), Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Brandon Pili
Changes from roster projection 1.0: Campbell in, Pili out
Analysis: Campbell's arrival obviously changed the dynamic of the defensive line. The battle for the spots behind him and Sieler should go down to the wire.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Anthony Walker Jr.
Off: Zeke Vandenburgh, Channing Tindall, Curtis Bolton
Changes from roster projection 1.0: None
Analysis: Seems like the only question here still is whether the Dolphins will keep four or five at this position, and if it's four, it could mean the end for Tindall. Vandenburgh has looked good and likely will end up on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)
On the 53: Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Kendall Fuller, Siran Neal, Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, Elijah Campbell
Off: Storm Duck (R), Isaiah Johnson (R), Jason Maine (R), Nik Needham, Jordan Colbert (R), Mark Perry (R), Patrick McMorris (R)
Changes from roster projection 1.0: Needham out
Analysis: Awfully tempting to put Jason Maitre on the 53-man roster and he could be the one who gets the nod here if the Dolphins indeed don't keep six edge defenders. Nik Needham is an awfully tough cut considering he's been around since 2019, but looks like he'll get caught in a numbers game, partly because the Dolphins aren't likely to give up on 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith yet.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson
Off: None
Changes from roster projection 1.0: None
Analysis: As we wrote in the 1.0 version, you gotta love it when the Dolphins make it easy for all of us doing roster projections. We brought up the possibility of the Dolphins bringing in a specialist before or during training camp, but we cautioned against it happening and so far it hasn't — even if they do have a volunteer more than ready and willing to come to work.