The Five Biggest Dolphins Needs Heading Into the Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2024 NFL combine got under way, the Miami Dolphins found themselves with a lot of question marks regarding their roster, the result of having more than two dozen pending unrestricted free agents.

How the Dolphins attack to the 2024 draft and view those prospects gathered in Indianapolis this week very well could depend upon which players they are able to retain and which ones end up leaving the team.

With that in mind, here's our ranking of the top five Dolphins positional needs heading into the combine.

1. INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

This is the obvious biggie, and it bears mention that the Dolphins should be pretty set at tackle for 2024 under the assumption that four-time Pro Bowl selection Terron Armstead does return for at least another season after floating the idea of retirement after the playoff loss at Kansas City. The inside is question mark after question mark, though, because the three 2023 starters — Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn — are pending free agents. Complicating matters is the torn ACL that Williams sustained in the mid-December loss against Tennessee.

2. DEFENSIVE TACKLE

The biggest free agent question of the entire roster will be what happens with Christian Wilkins because his departure would create a massive void in the middle of the defensive line. Even if the Dolphins do retain him — one would think that's the logical conclusion here — more depth is needed, particularly with Raekwon Davis also being a pending free agent.

3. EDGE DEFENDER

This is a tricky one because the Dolphins have a very good — borderline elite even — starting tandem with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, but the problem is that Phillips tore an Achilles tendon in late November and Chubb tore an ACL in late December. On top of that, Andrew Van Ginkel is a pending UFA.

4. CORNERBACK

The decision to release Xavien Howard with a post-June 1 designation made sense given the cap space savings and the fact that injuries slowed down the four-time Pro Bowl selection the past two seasons, but the fact remains that Howard was a clear level above any other cornerback on the roster not named Jalen Ramsey. The play of the cornerbacks last season was too uneven for a team with high aspirations and the Dolphins need to find an answer.

5. SAFETY

Again, this is about free agency because Jevon Holland is the only safety under contract for 2024. Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott both are pending UFAs, and safety/cornerback Elijah Campbell is a pending restricted free agent. If the Dolphins left one or more of those players walk, the Dolphins will need a replacement or two.

(BONUS) WIDE RECEIVER

There aren't many teams around the NFL with a better starting combo than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but nobody else is under contract for 2024 except for 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who missed almost all of last season with a neck issue. While the Dolphins clearly will bring back at least one of their five pending UFAs at the position (Wilson, Cracraft, Claypool, Chosen, Berrios), the Dolphins still could use a dependable third wide receiver option.