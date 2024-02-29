Could O-Line Become a Must-Pick for Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins have a whole bunch of question mark along the offensive line as they navigate the scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins arrived at the combine with a muddy picture along the offensive line — and that's putting it mildly — and GM Chris Grier didn't say a whole lot this week to provide clarity or comfort.

On the contrary, the Dolphins are so short on sure things at this point that projecting that they'll take an offensive lineman in the first or second round of the 2024 NFL draft not only makes sense, it's almost a no-brainer.

And it might not even matter who it is or what position he plays, so long as he can contribute early.

Of the Dolphins' five starting offensive linemen in 2023, three will become free agents March 13 and a fourth, Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, is deliberating whether to retire.

Along with Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn, swing tackle Kendall Lamm and late-season additional Jonotthan Harrison are pending free agents, and Robert Jones is an impending restricted free agent.

The Dolphins currently have six offensive linemen under contract: Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton and Kion Smith, plus 2023 practice squad members Chasen Hines and Ryan Hayes.

ALL THE QUESTION MARKS ON THE O-LINE

What might be the craziest part of the whole situation is that the Dolphins would have yet another impending UFA on their offensive line if not for the contract extension that Jackson signed late last season.

Grier indicated this week that the Dolphins also tried to sign Hunt to an extension during the season but were unsuccessful.

“We had some discussions with Robert’s representation in the middle of the season and completely respected his willingness to go to free agency," Grier said. "And again, I say that term, but he had earned the right and I love Robert. He’s a good kid. He works hard and he wants to be good.

"I would say Isaiah has been in every day rehabbing at the facility. He said he loved it here, so we’ll see if we can get something done there. Then the same with Connor. He’s just going through his rehab right now. He’s a free agent and we’ll see where that goes. We’re giving him the space and time. He just wanted to focus on rehabbing right now. But we’ll stay in touch with all those guys and see where it leads.”

Grier's comment about Williams aligned with what agent Drew Rosenhaus said recently during an interview on The Joe Rose show, that it could be a bit before anything happens with the center.

Finally there's Armstead, who threw the possibility of retirement after the season.

“Terron and I had a long conversation before he left for the Pro Bowl," Grier said. "He said he wanted to be very fair to us. I completely respect it because I think he’s earned that right. We just said we we’re going to talk before the start of the league year and free agency happened and he was going to let us know with plenty of time where it is so it doesn’t affect us. We’re preparing either way. You have to. I love Terron and would love to have him back. But listen, he’s done so much in this league and what he battled through last year to play for us, I really respect him and am really appreciative of him saying that he was going to let us know well before free agency started so we can plan.”

Grier said the Dolphins likely won't be in a position to go after big-name players in free agency after landing Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey in the past two years, but they most definitely will be looking for good deals on the free agent market.

Based on what happens with their own free agents up front, the Dolphins will need to replenish that group.

The draft is one good place to do that, and while the Dolphins have needs at several positions, there might not be anything as pressing as what's going on with the offensive line.

"Some of the younger guys that we have on the roster (on the offensive line) are guys we are excited for seeing them in another year here going," Grier said. "Those guys made a great leap this year, and they’re excited for some of the guys and what they can be in the future. But, yeah, we’ll definitely end up having to add some players there at that position.”