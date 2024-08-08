The Miami Dolphins Work Ethic Is Exactly What Calais Campbell Was Looking For
Calais Campbell believes in hard work and holding players accountable for their actions. Because of that work ethic, he decided to join the Miami Dolphins. He wanted to play with the best of the best.
"I always said I play this game — the money didn't really matter — I play for essentially free because I love it that much.," Campbell said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. "I turned down some real money to come here because I believe in Coach McDaniel, I believe in Coach Weaver, and just with the talent we have on the team, you know, I just feel like this is the chance, my best shot at winning the Super Bowl, and that's the ultimate goal for me."
Campbell played in one Super Bowl following his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2009, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23.
He also came close to the Super Bowl on two other occasions but came up one game short. In 2016, his Cardinals lost to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Championship Game. In 2018, his Jacksonville Jaguars lost the AFC Championship to New England.
Campbell received a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.2 million, the league minimum for veterans. Campbell also received a $795,000 signing bonus. According to spotrac.com, his cap number for the 2024 season is $2 million.
His salary is far from the $7 million he made with the Atlanta Falcons last season when he had 6.5 sacks. Further, per spotrac.com, Campbell has earned more than $140 million throughout his career.
Campbell also gets the benefit of a homecoming of sorts. Campbell played collegiately at the University of Miami. Fans can only hope that Campbell has as much success in Miami as he did as a college star for the Hurricanes.
"My love for this city and the fan base here, it just made sense," Campbell said. "I think this team is special. We've got some playmakers and the way we've been practicing, the mentality that we've had, we've got a little chip on our shoulders, which I love."
Campbell will line up with some great players. He plays for a team that just might have three potential Pro Football Hall of Famers. In addition to Campbell, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey are all having careers that some might deem worthy of a gold jacket.
"I think the best players got to be the leaders. I was really impressed with Jalen Ramsey, his development. Knowing him as a young buck and then seeing his development, he's really kind of taken a lot more of a leadership role, going around and even today, bringing that energy, making sure the guys were locked in and playing physical and having fun" Campbell said Tuesday. "It's good...and then I think everybody wants to win, and I think there is a certain level of let's sacrifice, and pay the price, and do everything we can to give ourselves the best shot."
Campbell also said the players hold each other accountable. He said it is a big reason he decided to play for Miami. They all have a common goal: to play their very best.
"I think that's a big part of one of the reasons why I'm here," Campbell said. "Just creating that expectation that we're going to do things at a certain standard, a certain way, and everybody has to be on that level of accountability.
"I take great pride in making sure that we got to play ball at a certain level."