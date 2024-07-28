Campbell and Weaver Excited To Reunite In Miami
Six of last year's defensive starters on opening day are no longer with the team or on the Active/Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list, such as linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. The rest have to adjust to Weaver's newly installed hybrid 3-4 with a zone-based defense, which allowed his unit plenty of freedom to improvise and blitz from every spot on the field.
However, a few players are familiar with Weaver, specifically defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who was with Weaver in Baltimore from 2021-22 when he was the defensive line coach (2021) and his defensive coordinator/assistant head coach (2022). Dolphins' new safety, Jordan Poyer, was with Weaver in Cleveland (2014-15) when both started their careers.
Campbell explained Weaver's defense, which always features heavy blitz and stunt packages.
"It's hard for offensive coordinators because we can just do so much," said Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection at 37 who's just six years younger than Weaver. "We can do some things that look so different but it's kind of similar. You can throw a lot of wrenches in the game plan just by small adjustments. Really cool defense. I think Coach 'Weav' is another guy who just gets it, understands at a high level how to take advantage of it. I'm excited to go out there and compete for him."
Campbell has 105.5 sacks, 48th on the all-time list. He had seven in two seasons under Weaver, 26 quarterback hits, 47 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell hopes to fill the massive hole in the middle vacated by free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who bolted to Las Vegas for $110 million over four years.
The Dolphins also lost six sacks from outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who inked a two-year deal with the Vikings for $20 million ($14 million guaranteed).
On Weaver's watch last season, the Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks, four ahead of the Dolphins. Baltimore, who lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship game, also led the NFL in the fewest points allowed (16.5 points) per game.
Weaver's defense also helped the Ravens hand the Dolphins their worst loss of the season in a 56-19 blowout in Game 16. The Ravens clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed, and the defense sacked Tua Tagovailoa three times and knocked him out of the game late with a left shoulder injury.
"The style of defense is really built off of being able to blitz in different ways — a lot of stimulated pressures and full-out pressures," Campbell said of Weaver's defensive identity. "Making it look like you're blitzing but you're really not, you're only rushing four. But from an offensive mindset, it's a blitz because you've got a lot of guys dropping, a lot of D-linemen dropping.
"I've almost caught a couple picks in this defense. I've dropped a few but batted balls. I'll take a PBU. This defense is unique in a sense that anybody can do anything at any given time."
Weaver has called seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey his "chess piece" because he can bounce around all over the back end and help stack the box.
Fullback Alec Ingold has been impressed with the high-octane energy shown by his teammates on the other side of the line.
"[I see] a lot of personality," Ingold said. "I love it. It's tough to go against these guys. They're using their hands great. Their intensity is great. They're playing together. You never see guys finishing down the field without two or three guys led by Jalen running everybody down from the backside and all the way to the [linebackers'] stack monsters. Guys are hustling.
"It's fun to go against. It's a challenge. That's the best, no victim mentality around here. You got to get better; you got to step up to the standard no matter what."
Weaver played defensive end in the NFL from 2002-08 for seven seasons with Baltimore and Houston. He compiled 15.5 sacks. Veteran linebacker Anthony Walker said Weaver is a players' coach because of his NFL experience.
"He understands and respects the grind that we go through as players, but also takes the approach of, that he's the coach and this is his show," Walker said. "I think from Day One, I felt that from him, that confidence that he has as a coach, but also the understanding that there are going to be mistakes as players and that we're going to keep learning and keep getting better. It's a new scheme, but we're all getting better from it. I think that he takes that approach every day. You love playing for a coach like that."