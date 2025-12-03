What Big News Is in Store for Latest Dolphins-Jets Episode?

The Miami Dolphins will bring a 5-7 record their Week 14 game against the 3-9 New York Jets, exactly the same scenario that happened last year.

It's also become commonplace for the Dolphins to play at MetLife Stadium late in the season, with this latest matchup the 10th time in the past 13 seasons Miami has faced the Jets on the road past November 20.

The one thing that's been missing from these second-half matchups is a lot at stake for both teams because the last time the Dolphins and Jets faced each other beyond October with both teams having a winning record was all the way back in 2008.

That game was the season finale when the Dolphins defeated the Jets, 24-17, to win the AFC East title — the last time they accomplished that feat. Miami entered that game with a 10-5 record, while the Jets came in at 9-6.

This doesn't mean the recent Dolphins-Jets matchups haven't been eventful because they have produced a lot of drama, though sometimes not in a positive way.

The most recent example was the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium this year when the Dolphins earned a 27-21 victory but the big news was the catastrophic knee injury that cost Miami the services of Tyreek Hill for the rest of this 2025 season and put his career outlook in question.

But there's been more.

RECENT DOLPHINS-JETS HEADLINES

2024 — The season finale at MetLife Stadium lost its significance once the Denver Broncos jumped all over the Kansas City Chiefs early in their own Week 18 matchup because it eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention, but then came the infamous Tyreek postgame comments. The "I'm out" interview became a storyline for months to come.

2023 — The Dolphins and Jets faced off at MetLife Stadium in the first-ever Black Friday game, and that was big news of itself, but then came Jevon Holland's memorably pick-six on what became known as the "Fail Mary," a regrettable throw on the last play of the first half by future Dolphins QB Tim Boyle, then playing for the Jets. The game also unfortunately was remembered for Jaelan Phillips' season-ending Achilles injury, with his reaction captured by the cameras of "Hard Knocks" for a later episode of their in-season series featuring the Dolphins that year.

2022 — The season finale between the teams at Hard Rock Stadium was a snoozefest, quite frankly, but it was significant for the Dolphins because their 11-6 victory on a late Jason Sanders field goal followed by a safety got them into the playoffs. The earlier matchup that season was notable because it marked Teddy Bridgewater's first start as the Dolphins backup quarterback, and that start lasted exactly one play after a concussion spotter — perhaps overzealous after Tua Tagovailoa was badly concussed on national television 10 days later — called down after a safety on the first snap of the game and Bridgewater was removed.

2020 — The Week 6 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium was noteworthy because it marked Tagovailoa's first NFL appearance as a rookie. He came in late in a 24-0 victory and completed his only two pass attempts and would take over for Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback two weeks later when the Dolphins returned to action after their bye.

2019 — We'll stop with the game that season in Miami because it came with the Dolphins at 0-7 and started a second-half bump that ended up costing them a higher pick than fifth in the 2020 draft — though they got their target anyway when they landed Tagovailoa.

So what's in store for this upcoming matchup? Who knows? Maybe nothing of consequence will happen beyond one team winning and one team losing (duh!), but chances are it's more likely there will be something noteworthy that will materialize.

