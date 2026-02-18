2026 NFL Draft WR Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
The 2026 NFL Draft presents a strong class of wide receiver prospects. A total of 16 wideouts made our initial top 100 big board. Teams needing to address the wideout position via the draft will possess opportunities to do so.
In addition to our top 100, we've compiled our top 20 wide receiver rankings. From projected top-10 draft picks to mid-round gems, we've watched, assessed, and ranked the top pass catchers in the 2026 NFL Draft. The upcoming NFL Scouting Combine will have an impact on these rankings, so expect an update in March.
2026 NFL Draft: Top 20 Wide Receivers
1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Carnell Tate is an outstanding route runner with elite ball skills. He effectively uses his frame at the catch point, catching 12-of-14 contested targets this past campaign, per Pro Football Focus. Tate quickly uncovers on underneath routes, but also makes dynamic and explosive plays down the field.
2. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Makai Lemon is an elite separator with short-area quickness. He may possess enough versatility to win from multiple alignments at the next level, but he's most effective out of the slot. Lemon has drawn comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba throughout the process, which should help his narrative. He won't be a big-time tester at the NFL Scouting Combine, but don't be fooled by the measurables, he's an alpha in contested situations.
3. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson would arguably be WR1 if not for a lengthy list of injuries. A torn ACL (2022) and recurring soft-tissue issues help make up a checkered medical past. When healthy, Tyson is an alpha X-receiver with big-play ability. He's a savvy route runner who dominates defenders by high-pointing the football in traffic.
4. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Denzel Boston projects as a prototypical "X" wide receiver. He possesses legitimate size to dominate on the boundary and he vacuum-catches every target thrown his way with a massive catch radius. Boston high-points the football with terrific success. Think Michael Pittman Jr. or Tee Higgins.
5. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
KC Concepcion is a dynamic receiver with elite short-area quickness. He converts manufactured touches into explosive plays and also has elite potential as a returner on special teams. Concepcion developed into a better, more detail-oriented route runner in 2025, too. He's not a gadget player.
6. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is a physical route runner. Lower-half strength makes him incredibly difficult to tackle in the open field due to high-level contact balance, leading to exciting run-after-catch moments on tape. Cooper lacks top-tier athleticism, but he'll eat defenses away by running digs and slants out of the slot.
7. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville*
Chris Bell suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November. He was viewed as a borderline first-round pick before the injury and could represent terrific value depending on how that setback impacts his pre-draft stock. Bell reminds us of A.J. Brown coming out of Ole Miss. He's a highly physical receiver who generates explosives by picking up chunks of yardage after the catch due to a dense frame.
8. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Malachi Fields was the top performing wide receiver at this year's Panini Senior Bowl. Fields possesses X-receiver size with the physical approach needed to consistently box-out and win at the catch point. He lacks elite change of direction ability, but he'll consistently make plays vertically in the NFL.
9. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Germie Bernard may possess the highest football IQ of any wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. He lacks top-tier athleticism, but routinely identifies soft spots in coverage and makes him available to his quarterback. Bernard works the middle of the field with rare intelligence. He's also physical with desirable play strength.
10. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Chris Brazzell II is tasked with doing what many Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver prospects have failed to do in recent memory. Transition from a gimmicky college offense to the NFL. We're placing faith in Brazzell's traits. He needs to expand his route tree, but he produced 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns this past year as an athletic vertical long-strider. If he’s even, he’s leaving.
11. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch is incredibly athletic and dynamic. He's undersized at approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but there are shades of Zay Flowers on tape. Branch is uber explosive, but scouts have questions about his ability to play a traditional receiver role beyond being a manufactured touch artist.
12. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
Ted Hurst was excellent at this year's Senior Bowl, proving there aren't competition level concerns coming out of Georgia State. Hurst thrived on the boundary for the Panthers, registering 127 receptions for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous two seasons. He takes a physical approach at the catch point that leads to dominant reps on tape.
13. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Antonio Williams is another slightly undersized (listed at 5-11, 190) receiving threat out of the slot. Williams is an incredibly savvy route runner who understands leverage and the finer details of the position. He'll quickly uncover as a quarterback-friendly target at the next level.
14. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt made big-time plays for the National Championship-winning Hoosiers when they needed him to. Sarratt is an above-the-rim talent who makes terrific mid-flight adjustments. He's not even an above-average athlete, but his ability to play through contact and out-position defenders will lead to NFL production.
15. Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
Reggie Virgil was a lot of fun at this year's Senior Bowl. The Texas Tech standout deserves more national appreciation after accumulating 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous two campaigns. Virgil runs crafty routes and he boasts strong, reliable hands.
16. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Trey Lance's younger brother, Bryce Lance is a vertical threat who scored an astounding 18 touchdowns in 2024. This past campaign, Lance scored another nine touchdowns while clinching his second straight 1,000-yard receiving campaign. He's a 6-3, 210-pound weapon who consistently wins the sideline.
17. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson is lightning in a bottle. The SEC receiving yards leader in 2025 (1,054) is an explosive run-after-catch threat. Thompson also doubles as a field stretcher with legitimate take-the-top-off speed.
18. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
Josh Cameron made a positive impression on NFL scouts at this year's Senior Bowl. Cameron is an athletic, big target in the red zone who scored 19 touchdowns over the previous two seasons. Creating consistent separation has been an issue, leading to more low-percentage targets than you'd like.
19. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks is an explosive open-field threat. The former Purdue transfer possesses the top-end speed required to threaten defenses vertically. He's also versatile enough to run crafty routes underneath the coverage, routinely finding soft spots in zone coverage. Size and catch radius deficiencies are present at roughly 5-9, 188.
20. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
Kevin Coleman Jr. played at Jackson State, Louisville, and Mississippi State before finishing his college career at Missouri this past season. Coleman is a run-after-catch threat who does damage underneath the coverage. Press-man coverage can disrupt his timing and he's run a fairly limited route tree with more manufactured touches.