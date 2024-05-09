2024 NFL Draft: Medicals For Colts EDGE Laiatu Latu Were Smooth
The process of selecting a player in the first round of the NFL Draft is a difficult one. Not only do you have to identify the talent they have and project their development, you have to make sure their body can handle the rigors of playing in the National Football League.
That in itself is hard enough with a player who hasn't hand any significant injuries, let alone someone who has medically retired. The Indianapolis Colts dealt with that when they selected UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall selection.
Latu did medically retire from the University of Washington with a neck injury but was cleared by doctors and continued his career at UCLA. Luckily for Latu, his medical check process went smoothly.
But Latu's pre-draft medical process was smooth, and the Colts were far from the only team that was comfortable with his medical -- Denver was another. Had the Broncos passed on Bo Nix at No. 12, Latu would have been under firm consideration. And teams I've talked to believe Atlanta had targeted him in a trade back into the first round, which never happened.- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
The only team I heard would have been uneasy about the medical was Miami, and for good reason: The Dolphins' starting edge rushers, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, are both recovering from major injuries. They needed a healthy edge rusher, which they got with Penn State's Chop Robinson.
"There's debate about whether Latu will have a long career or play well into a second contract, but in the short term he should be great," an NFL executive said. "And he might be fine long term, too."
The fact that Jeremy Fowler hadn't heard of any teams other than the Dolphins having issues with his injury history is fascinating for many reasons. It does, however, show the growth we have seen when it comes to procedures to fix things like a neck injury and professional wrestling is proof of just that. Adam Copeland (FKA: Edge) is wrestling with a triple fusion in his neck and is doing great.
The Colts hope that Latu holds up just as well.