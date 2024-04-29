Colts GM Chris Ballard Laughs in War Room When Taking EDGE Laiatu Latu
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone which means there are a lot of different elements to discuss after the biggest weekend of the year.
The first round was an interesting one. For the first time ever, the top 10 and top 14 picks were only offensive players. It was a record to see that many offensive players taken to start the NFL Draft. The first team to take a defensive player was the Indianapolis Colts.
General manager Chris Ballard prioritizes athletes in the NFL Draft. Historically, the better you are as an athlete, the better chance you have at being great in the NFL. He did take UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th pick with one of his biggest knocks being that he isn't an elite athlete.
That didn't stop Ballard, who laughingly claimed that "We got hte best ******* rusher in the draft."
Moments like these are one of the best parts of the NFL Draft and the Colts certainly are excited about having Latu on the roster.