Will the Dallas Cowboys Make Splash Via Trade in 2024 NFL Draft?
FRISCO - With a first-round NFL draft selection in their pocket, the Dallas Cowboys have an eye on improving a few key position groups via draft. Big areas of need for the Cowboys include center, offensive tackle and running back.
Will the Cowboys make a splash via a trade in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24 but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said a trade is possible.
“Its very likely to have an opportunity to (trade),” said Jones at the Cowboys’ annual pre-draft press conference. “With the right people left off the board or the wrong people left on the board.”
With so many needs to fill, a trade down for extra draft picks could make sense for this roster.... Unless, Dallas is in love with someone who is falling down the board.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Vice President Stephen Jones and Coach Mike McCarthy hosted their annual pre-draft press conference at the Cowboys headquarters on Tuesday. They reiterated Dallas' 'draft and develop' motto.
Over the last 10 seasons, Dallas has selected 15 players in the NFL Draft that have gone on to make at least one Pro Bowl - the most in the NFL over that span.
Dallas has gone 12-5 in three consecutive seasons under coach Mike McCarthy. With one NFL Playoff win during those three seasons, the Cowboys have been surprisingly quiet during free agency. The Cowboys added two free agents, Eric Kendricks from the LA Chargers and Royce Freeman from the LA Rams.