Dallas Cowboys Pre-NFL Draft: Three Takeaways from Jerry, Stephen Jones, Mike McCarthy
FRISCO - With a first-round NFL Draft selection in their pocket, the Dallas Cowboys have an eye on improving a few key position groups via draft. Big areas of need for the 2024 Cowboys include center, offensive tackle and running back.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Vice President Stephen Jones and Coach Mike McCarthy hosted their annual pre-draft press conference at the Cowboys headquarters on Tuesday. Here are three highlights:
1. Will the Dallas Cowboys make a splash via a trade in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24 but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said a trade is possible.
“Its very likely to have an opportunity to (trade),” said Jones at the Cowboys’ annual pre-draft press conference. “With the right people left off the board or the wrong people left on the board.”
2. Jerry Jones has jokes.
Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones believes offensive line is one of the deepest and strongest positions in the draft. Jerry, who played offensive line at Arkansas, added:
"They’re always the smartest, the best looking, and they’re the ones who end up owning teams.”
3. Contract talks for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
“Dak, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, I wouldn’t even blink on that,” said Jerry Jones.
In response to Prescott’s comments last week that contract extension negotiations haven’t officially started yet between his representation and the Cowboys, Jerry Jones said
“Talks are not a barometer to how close you are to a deal, at all."
Lamb has yet to participate in the Cowboys voluntary offseason program amidst ongoing contract negotiations.
The 25-year-old Lamb is set to play the 2024 season on a one-year, $17.199 million fully guaranteed contract. Lamb is fresh off one of the most productive years by a receiver in Dallas Cowboys history last season, posting a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jerry Jones on Lamb:
“I think CeeDee is one of the best players in the NFL... He does it all for you... Dedicated in his practice, sound physically. Puts him at the top as far as a player."