Featuring Ahman Green | Hosted By Ric Serritella

Plus, various members of the *gameHERS community!

Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 @ 7:00PM ET

CF1 Presents: *gameHERS Awards Preview Show featuring Ahman Green and guests. Tune-in as host Greg Mescall is joined by a variety of celebrity guests in the esports world to unveil nominees for the second annual *gameHERS Awards on November 18th. Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame inductee Ahman Green joins the show to discuss his current role as esports coach at Lakewood (WI) and helps us draw back the curtains on some of the top innovators in the industry. You do not want to miss it, as we speak with numerous award nominees and highlight some of the rising stars in esports!

LIVE SHOW COMING LATER TONIGHT