Conference One: Kenny "Beaniez" Top-5 Players for Fall 2021 Valorant Competition

The Conference One season ended this past weekend after five weeks of round-robin play and a 20 team tournament. The tournament resulted in a win for Canadian powerhouse Carleton University. During the Conference One season and the caster during the final match, Kenny “Beaniez,” gave us his top-five Conference One player for the Fall 2021 Season. These five indicate an All-Conference One Team for Valorant.

5. Teddy (San Jose State University)

At number five in “Beaniez” rankings is Teddy from SJSU. Teddy was a major player for one of the most competitive Collegiate Valorant teams on the platform. SJSU only lost one match this season, and it was to eventual winners Carleton University.

4. Dip (Northwood University)

Coming in at number four in “Beaniez” rankings is Dip from Northwood. Dip helped Northwood to a 4-1 regular season and a final four appearance in the Conference One playoff tournament.

3. Moobs (Carleton University)

The winner of the Conference One Finals and one of the most impressive players throughout the season, Moobs helps a stacked Carleton roster. Carleton remains one of the most feared Collegiate Valorant teams, thanks in large part to Moobs.

2. Whitr (University of Alberta)

The runner-ups in the Conference One Finals would not have been there without the impressive play of Whitr during the season and tournament. In the first round-robin match, the University of Alberta lost in the first round-robin match and did not lose again until the Finals against Carleton.

1. Dani (Carleton University)

` It is fairly impressive if you end up with two players in the top five even though it should come as a surprise to no one considering Carleton’s dominance. Dani celebrated a first-place finish in the Conference One Finals and will likely be a favorite to win it again come spring.