Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Conference One: Kenny "Beaniez" Top-5 Players for Fall 2021 Valorant Competition

All-Conference One Team
Author:

The Conference One season ended this past weekend after five weeks of round-robin play and a 20 team tournament. The tournament resulted in a win for Canadian powerhouse Carleton University. During the Conference One season and the caster during the final match, Kenny “Beaniez,” gave us his top-five Conference One player for the Fall 2021 Season. These five indicate an All-Conference One Team for Valorant.

5. Teddy (San Jose State University)

At number five in “Beaniez” rankings is Teddy from SJSU. Teddy was a major player for one of the most competitive Collegiate Valorant teams on the platform. SJSU only lost one match this season, and it was to eventual winners Carleton University.

4. Dip (Northwood University)

Coming in at number four in “Beaniez” rankings is Dip from Northwood. Dip helped Northwood to a 4-1 regular season and a final four appearance in the Conference One playoff tournament.

3. Moobs (Carleton University)

The winner of the Conference One Finals and one of the most impressive players throughout the season, Moobs helps a stacked Carleton roster. Carleton remains one of the most feared Collegiate Valorant teams, thanks in large part to Moobs.

Read More

2. Whitr (University of Alberta)

The runner-ups in the Conference One Finals would not have been there without the impressive play of Whitr during the season and tournament. In the first round-robin match, the University of Alberta lost in the first round-robin match and did not lose again until the Finals against Carleton.

1. Dani (Carleton University)

` It is fairly impressive if you end up with two players in the top five even though it should come as a surprise to no one considering Carleton’s dominance. Dani celebrated a first-place finish in the Conference One Finals and will likely be a favorite to win it again come spring.

CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: Kenny "Beaniez" Top-5 Players for Fall 2021 Valorant Competition

40 seconds ago
matt corral
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: BREAKING NEWS - A Top Quarterback Intends to Declare

3 minutes ago
thumbnail_All Or Nothing
NFL

NFL: What you Don’t Know about Trevon Diggs Breakout Season

15 minutes ago
Kenneth Walker
News

College Football: 2021 Heisman Trophy A Three Horse Race

18 minutes ago
Mac Jones
Dynasty

Fantasy Football: Dynasty Rankings Update Week 11

31 minutes ago
kedon slovis
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Have We Seen the Last of Kedon Slovis with the Trojans?

31 minutes ago
Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, Oklahoma
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler - A Bang to a Whimper

43 minutes ago
USATSI_13676424
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jayson Ademilola, Defensive Lineman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17156721
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive