Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Esports: Radiant and Immortal Division Runner-Up
Publish date:

Esports: Radiant and Immortal Division Runner-Up

Highlighting the Conference One Radian and Immortal division runner-up team, University of Alberta.
Author:

Highlighting the Conference One Radian and Immortal division runner-up team, University of Alberta.

Highlighting The Unversity of Alberta Esports Team

Highlighting the Conference One Radian and Immortal division runner-up team, University of Alberta.

Highlighting the Conference One Radian and Immortal division runner-up team, University of Alberta.

If you did not tune into the Radiant and Immortal Conference One Valorant finals this past weekend, the University of Alberta finished second, only losing in the final match to Carleton University. Though Alberta was ranked 11th in the tournament, they were no usual 11th seed.

 The University of Alberta finished up Round Robin play with a 4-1 record. Though this was just average for the teams that made the tournament, there was something different about the University of Alberta’s 4-1 record. Alberta started the season with a loss to Cal Poly Pomona. They lost without even picking up a single match point. At this moment, people likely thought their Conference One season would be a lost one, but Alberta stuck with it. How could you not with such a star-studded team?

 Talking more on that team: The University of Alberta is five strong. The team consists of Michael “whitr” Whitney, Daniel “jello” Zamoyski, Nicolas “YEGNick” Marotta, Ryan “ShimmyXD” Shimizu and Sajid “Sabbs4142” Hasan. Their players ended up with significant plays in their run from 0-1 to the finals. They did not even lose a match point from week two to the second round of playoffs. ShimmyXD, YEGNick and Whitr consistently put up highlight plays that were all over social media.

Read More

 Entering the tournament weekend, the University of Alberta may have been a forgotten name, but they should not have been considering the run they were on. They had one bad week and never looked back. They took down UC Irvine, Mizzou and Northwood before losing to Tournament winner Carleton, in a best of five. The University of Alberta should be a name to watch next season to keep their team together.

View Alberta's team page

n0V6T9pU_400x400
CF1

Esports: Radiant and Immortal Division Runner-Up

13 seconds ago
Bailey Zappe
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Prospects on the Rise After Week 11 2021

1 hour ago
CF1-badge
CF1

CF1 Presents: gameHERS Awards Preview Show

13 hours ago
FEM8ES8XoAEO4M5
CF1

Esports: CF1 Tournament Champions Carleton University Ravens

19 hours ago
charles cross
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Redshirt Sophomore Tackle Looks Primed For NFL

23 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

23 hours ago
Rhamondre Stevenson
NFL

NFL: Star Rookies of the Weekend 2021 Week 10

Nov 17, 2021
JAMESON WILLIAMS
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11

Nov 17, 2021
usa_today_10569509.0
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Scouts Mixed Views How To Use Senior Bowl Invite

Nov 17, 2021