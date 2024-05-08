2024 NFL Draft: Panthers WR Xavier Legette draws DK Metcalf comparison from NFL personnel
The dust has settled as the 2024 NFL Draft is nearly two weeks in the rearview mirror. And the reviews are in for the Carolina Panthers as their first round pick, Xavier Legette, draws comparisons to Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf.
In his latest piece outlining key insight for every NFL team, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has quoted an NFL personnel evaluator singing high praise of the former South Carolina Gamecock:
"Not quite the athlete Metcalf is but he's got some game-breaking ability like that, and he can do a little more with versatility as a runner and pass-catcher"- An NFL personnel evaluator
Not only did this evaluator feel like Metcalf was a good comparison, but that he can actually do more at the wide receiver position! That's a high bar for Legette to live up to as he gets set to catch passes from former top pick Bryce Young.