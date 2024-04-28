NFL Draft

Complete List Of Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Panthers had seven selections and after trading into the first for a wide receiver, took solid players in every round of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Morgan's top two picks were highly rated selections.

The Carolina Panthers had the worst record in the NFL last season and need to rebuild their roster from top to bottom. They did not have a first-round pick after trading it last year to move to 9th to select QB Bryce Young in the 2023 draft.

In 2024, the Panthers needed help at wide receiver, edge, cornerback and tight end.

Smartly, they used their top picks this year to secure playmakers to help Young succeed, even trading up into the first round with the Bills to select a big-bodied versatile wideout. RB Brooks was seen as one of the top backs in the draft and a steal at #46.

Here is how Dan Morgan and company did with their selections for the Carolina 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1 • Pick 32 (32) • WR Xavier Legette

Round 2 • Pick 14 (46) • RB Jonathon Brooks

Round 3 • Pick 8 (72) • LB Trevin Wallace

Round 4 • Pick 1 (101) • TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Round 5 • Pick 22 (157) • CB Chau Smith-Wade

Round 6 • Pick 24 (200) • DT Jaden Crumedy

Round 7 • Pick 20 (240) • LB Michael Barrett

