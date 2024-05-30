Is Minnesota Vikings Top Pick J.J. McCarthy Likely A Draft Bust Or Offensive Rookie of The Year?
The Minnesota Vikings selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick, with hopes that they have found their franchise guy. After Kirk Cousins left in free agency to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings landed on Michigan's J.J. McCarthy to replace him.
Fresh off a national championship win and undefeated season with the Michigan Wolverines, McCarthy brings a winning pedigree and impressive credentials to a Vikings team eager to improve on their 7-10 record from last season.
J.J. McCarthy's College Career
During his final college season in 2023, McCarthy led the Wolverines to a national championship and earned several prestigious awards along the way. He was named the Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and made the first-team All-Big Ten Conference. McCarthy was also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which recognizes the nation's top quarterback.
His stats were equally impressive as his accolades. McCarthy ranked sixth in the FBS with a school-record 72.3% completion percentage, completing 240 of 332 passes. His passing stats for the season included 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. McCarthy showcased his mobility by rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt. He started all 15 games for the national champions, demonstrating his durability and consistency.
The Vikings' Future
The Vikings have been looking for their dynamic quarterback to take thenm to the next level, and J.J. McCarthy fits the bill perfectly. His success at Michigan, combined with his strong leadership qualities, makes him an ideal candidate to lead the Vikings' offense. With his accuracy, ability to make plays with his legs, and proven track record in high-pressure situations, McCarthy has the potential to transform the Vikings' fortunes.
McCarthy will have the opportunity to learn from Kevin O'Connell and likely QB backup Sam Darnold, who has been around the league but is not starting QB caliber.
SI Draft analyst Cory Kinnan believes McCarthy was one of the most pro-ready QB's available in the draft, "I think the tools are there. The arm talent is definitely there. He can throw with a ton of velocity, he needs to learn to throw with some touch. But again, if we're talking about translating to an NFL offense, maybe he's the closest one."
J.J. McCarthy Ranked Top 10 for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Fanduel has McCarthy tied for fourth overall to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. McCarthy is currently set at +1400 meaning a $100 successful bet would return $1400. His odds have him as the third most likely quarterback to win the OROY.
Rookie
Position
Team
Odds To Win Offensive Rookie Of The Year
Caleb Williams
QB
Chicago Bears
+155
Jayden Daniels
QB
Washington Commanders
+600
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Arizona Cardinals
+700
J.J. McCarthy
QB
Minesota Vikings
+1000
Malik Nabers
WR
New York Giants
+1400
Xavier Worthy
WR
Kansas City Chiefs
+2000
Bo Nix
QB
Denver Broncos
+2000
Drake Maye
QB
New England Patriots
+2000
Keon Coleman
WR
Buffalo Bills
+2600
