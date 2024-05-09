Lions CB Terrion Arnold got two 2024 NFL Draft phone calls
The Detroit Lions traded up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, but that was not the only call he received from a team that weekend. According to Arnold, the Las Vegas Raiders also called him after the draft to let him know they almost took him over tight end Brock Bowers.
Speaking on a local radio hit, Arnold revealed that not only did he have other suitors, but he almost came off the board 11 picks earlier:
Arnold also revealed the Lions were attempting to get all the way up past the Jacksonville Jaguars before they inevitably traded out of pick No. 17. Jacksonville then still had a chance to land Arnold, but opted for LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. instead. Arnold then fell to pick No. 24, where the Lions then hopped their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, to land the Alabama cornerback.
At the end of the day, Arnold just wanted to go to a team that wanted him.