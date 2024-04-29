Complete List Of Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks
With sky high expectations for the Lions entering year four 4 under general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, the Lions needed a strong draft to fill out a few areas of concern.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes was aggressive, trading up four times in the first six rounds leveraging 2025 draft picks to move into position for two 2024 fourth-round picks. The teams first selections were back-to-back cornerback picks. Early on Day 3, Holmes made a questionable move when he took an offensive lineman from LSU that most draft experts did not have on their boards.
Here is how Brad Holmes andDan Campbell did with their selections for the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: No. 24 (from DAL) - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Round 2: No. 61- Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
Round 4: No. 126 (from GB) - Giovanni Manu, OT, University of British Columbia
Round 4: No. 132 (from SF) - Sione Vaki, RB, Utah
Round 5: No. 189 (from HOU through DEN through LAR through BUF) - Mekhi Wingo, OT, LSU
Round 6: No. 210 (from PHI) - Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College