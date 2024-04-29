NFL Draft

Complete List Of Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes traded up in the 2024 NFL draft four times to grab players the team identified as important to the 2025 Super Bowl aspirations.

Terrion Arnold, a cornerback from the University of Alabama, shows off his Detroit Lions jersey with / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
With sky high expectations for the Lions entering year four 4 under general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, the Lions needed a strong draft to fill out a few areas of concern.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was aggressive, trading up four times in the first six rounds leveraging 2025 draft picks to move into position for two 2024 fourth-round picks. The teams first selections were back-to-back cornerback picks. Early on Day 3, Holmes made a questionable move when he took an offensive lineman from LSU that most draft experts did not have on their boards.

Here is how Brad Holmes andDan Campbell did with their selections for the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 24 (from DAL) - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Round 2: No. 61- Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
Round 4: No. 126 (from GB) - Giovanni Manu, OT, University of British Columbia
Round 4: No. 132 (from SF) - Sione Vaki, RB, Utah
Round 5: No. 189 (from HOU through DEN through LAR through BUF) - Mekhi Wingo, OT, LSU
Round 6: No. 210 (from PHI) - Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

Chris Pirrone

