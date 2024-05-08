NFL Draft

Vic Fangio 'Loves' Third-Round Pick Jalyx Hunt

After starting out his career at Cornell, Jalyx Hunt wowed at Houston Christian to get himself selected in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Forness

Former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman (5) avoids the initial rush of Houston Christian LB Jalyx Hunt (13)
Former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman (5) avoids the initial rush of Houston Christian LB Jalyx Hunt (13) / Gregg Pachkowski / gregg@pnj.com / USA

Not only do players from both Cornell and Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) rarely get drafted, you also rarely see a player transition from defensive back to the defensive line.

That is what makes Philadelphia Eagles' third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Jalyx Hunt so unique. His size and athletic profile are exactly what you want to develop at the position. Pair that with a team who is comfortable waiting for those traits to develop and the Eagles could have a great player on their hands in a few years.

It also helps that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio loves him. A scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that and mentioned his high-end traits. A player with the traits to win on the edge consistently is something that is incredibly important to how Fangio wants to run his defense.

General manager Howie Roseman has seen success selecting edge rushers in the middle rounds, including Josh Sweat in the fourth round. It's a perfect situation for Hunt and the Eagles might have a gem on their hands.

