Vic Fangio 'Loves' Third-Round Pick Jalyx Hunt
Not only do players from both Cornell and Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) rarely get drafted, you also rarely see a player transition from defensive back to the defensive line.
That is what makes Philadelphia Eagles' third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Jalyx Hunt so unique. His size and athletic profile are exactly what you want to develop at the position. Pair that with a team who is comfortable waiting for those traits to develop and the Eagles could have a great player on their hands in a few years.
It also helps that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio loves him. A scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that and mentioned his high-end traits. A player with the traits to win on the edge consistently is something that is incredibly important to how Fangio wants to run his defense.
General manager Howie Roseman has seen success selecting edge rushers in the middle rounds, including Josh Sweat in the fourth round. It's a perfect situation for Hunt and the Eagles might have a gem on their hands.