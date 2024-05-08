Cowboys see shades of Demarcus Lawrence in second rounder Marshawn Kneeland
The Dallas Cowboys selected Western Michigan pass rusher Marshawn Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, predominantly because they saw shades of one of their own: Demarcus Lawrence.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys saw too many similarities from Kneeland to a player who has been a constant contributor for their franchise over the years:
"I'm told Dallas sees shades of Cowboys staple DeMarcus Lawrence in second-round edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, a player who can win with speed or power and can stop the run."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
On paper, however, Kneeland and Lawrence are quite different in terms of size and athleticism. For starters, Kneeland is about 15 pounds heavier than Lawrence was coming out of Boise State. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Kneeland tested as a more explosive and agile player than Lawrence did as well.
Regardless, Kneeland will have a great mentor to learn from as he transitions from the MAC to the NFL.
Kneeland, a three-year starter at Western Michigan, racked up 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2023. Over his career, Kneeland lived in the backfield as he accumilated a total of 12.5 sacks and 28 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.