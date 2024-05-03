NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Class Has 18 Fifth-Year Options Picked Up

The deadline to pick up fifth-year options for the 2021 NFL Draft class has passed and more than half of them are now under contract for 2025.

Tyler Forness

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at / Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY

The contracts that rookies sign after the NFL Draft have been the same since the new CBA was ratified in 2011. They are four-year contracts that have slotted salaries with a team option for a fifth year.


Right after the NFL Draft, fifth-year options need to either be picked up or declined. They are fully guaranteed with four different levels.

In the top 15 picks, 11 of them had their options picked up, with all four nos being quarterbacks. Here are all of the fifth-year options from the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Yes

2. Broncos QB Zach Wilson: No

3. Cowboys QB Trey Lance: No

4. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Yes

5. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: Yes

6. Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle: Yes

7. Lions OT Penei Sewell: Yes

8. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn: Yes

9. Broncos QB Pat Surtain II: Yes

10. Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Yes

11. Steelers QB Justin Fields: No

12. Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons: Yes

13. Chargers OT Rashawn Slater: Yes

14. Jets OG Alijah Vera-Tucker: Yes

15. Jaguars QB Mac Jones: No

16. Cardinals LB Zaven Colilns: No

17. Free Agent OT Alex Leatherwood: No

18. Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Yes

19. Commanders LB Jamin Davis: No

20. Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney: No

21. Colts EDGE Kwity Paye: Yes

22. Tennessee Titans CB Caleb Farley: No

23. Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw: Yes

24. Steelers RB Najee Harris: No

25. Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Yes

26. Browns CB Greg Newsome II: Yes

27. Ravens WR Rashod Bateman: No/Did sign extention

28. Saints EDGE Payton Turner: No

29. Packers CB Eric Stokes: No

30. Bills EDGE Gregory Rousseau: Yes

31. Ravens EDGE Odafe Oweh: Yes

32. Buccaneers EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: No

Published
Tyler Forness

TYLER FORNESS