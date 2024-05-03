2021 NFL Draft Class Has 18 Fifth-Year Options Picked Up
The deadline to pick up fifth-year options for the 2021 NFL Draft class has passed and more than half of them are now under contract for 2025.
The contracts that rookies sign after the NFL Draft have been the same since the new CBA was ratified in 2011. They are four-year contracts that have slotted salaries with a team option for a fifth year.
Right after the NFL Draft, fifth-year options need to either be picked up or declined. They are fully guaranteed with four different levels.
In the top 15 picks, 11 of them had their options picked up, with all four nos being quarterbacks. Here are all of the fifth-year options from the 2021 NFL Draft.
1. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Yes
2. Broncos QB Zach Wilson: No
3. Cowboys QB Trey Lance: No
4. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Yes
5. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: Yes
6. Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle: Yes
7. Lions OT Penei Sewell: Yes
8. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn: Yes
9. Broncos QB Pat Surtain II: Yes
10. Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Yes
11. Steelers QB Justin Fields: No
12. Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons: Yes
13. Chargers OT Rashawn Slater: Yes
14. Jets OG Alijah Vera-Tucker: Yes
15. Jaguars QB Mac Jones: No
16. Cardinals LB Zaven Colilns: No
17. Free Agent OT Alex Leatherwood: No
18. Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Yes
19. Commanders LB Jamin Davis: No
20. Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney: No
21. Colts EDGE Kwity Paye: Yes
22. Tennessee Titans CB Caleb Farley: No
23. Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw: Yes
24. Steelers RB Najee Harris: No
25. Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Yes
26. Browns CB Greg Newsome II: Yes
27. Ravens WR Rashod Bateman: No/Did sign extention
28. Saints EDGE Payton Turner: No
29. Packers CB Eric Stokes: No
30. Bills EDGE Gregory Rousseau: Yes
31. Ravens EDGE Odafe Oweh: Yes
32. Buccaneers EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: No
Published