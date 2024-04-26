Grade the Trade: Chargers Trade Up to 34th Overall, Pick Georgia WR Ladd McConkey
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't wait long on day two of the NFL Draft to get a wide receiver for their star quarterback Justin Herbert. There were rumors about the Chargers taking one in the top five but they prioritized offensive tackle due to the wide receiver class being so deep.
They also didn't give up much to make the trade happen with the New England Patriots. The trade is as follows:
Patriots get 37 and 110
Chargers get 34 and 137
These are very similar values for both sides. The Chargers get their guy by moving down 27 spots and McConkey can win on all three levels of the field. With Herbert, he can thrive by doing a little bit of everything.
The Patriots get a higher day three pick in a weak class after round four. This is a win/win for both teams.
Patriots grade: A
Chargers grade: A