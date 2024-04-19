Adam Schefter Walks Back Comments About Jayden Daniels Not Wanting to Play in Washington
With just six days left until the NFL Draft, there is going to be a lot of information that comes out about both teams and players. Some of it will be heavy smokecreen while other tidbits will be factual. The difficult part, as always, will be sorting out that info.
Insiders and trusted analysts will be saying a lot over the next six days that will cause a lot of discussion along with frustration among fans. Earlier on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said that LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to have interest in playing for teams other than the Washington Commanders.
Not even eight hours later, Schefter appeared on Sports Center and walked back those comments to some degree.
"Part of that (odds dropping to go second overall) comes from the fact that Jayden Daniels there (Washington) this past week, it was with a group of quarterbacks, four quarterbacks. And I think he thought that he was going to get more face time there than he actually did. It didn't work out exactly that way, but Jayden Daniels knows that he can't control where he goes in the draft and his opinion doesn't matter where he wants to go. It's all up to the team. Right now, Jayden Daniels is prepared to go wherever he's drafted. Most people still believe it continues to be number two to the Washington Commanders. That still looks to be the favorite spot, but because of some speculation this past week, people wondering whether he would go, whether they would take him. The fact of the matter is, Jayden Daniels knows that he's not a free agent here, he has to go where he's drafted and if it does turn out to be Washington, as a lot of people still believe, he's prepared to go to Washington and be a Commander and try to be the face of the franchise that many coaches believe he will be."
This seems to stem from Daniels' agent liking tweets about the Commanders bringing in four top quarterbacks at the same time being a bad idea. Schefter seemed to be doing some recon work for Daniels' agent to keep things in a good spot going into the NFL Draft.
WIll the Commanders still want to take the reigning Heisman Trophy winner? That much remains to be seen but it's not out of the question with six days left.