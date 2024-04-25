2024 NFL Draft Coverage: Broadcast Times and TV Schedule
The NFL Draft Broadcast Schedule
The 2024 NFL draft is Thursday April 25 to Saturday April 27.
The first round will take place on April 25, Rounds two and three will take place on April 26, and Rounds four through seven will take place on April 27.
Here's the TV schedule (all times ET):
Thursday, April 25
Round 1: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL Network.
Friday, April 26
Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN2 and NFL Network.
Saturday, April 27
Rounds 4-7: noon to 7 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Related: To view the broadcast teams and analysts who will be on-air for each network and when, check out:
"The NFL Network, ABC And ESPN Bring The Big Names For Draft Coverage."
Who has the top 10 selections in the draft?
The Chicago Bears hold the first pick in this year's draft via a 2023 trade with Carolina. Here's the draft order for the first 10 picks:
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets