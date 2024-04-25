2024 NFL Draft: TE Brock Bowers expected to be a top-10 pick
The 2024 NFL Draft is creeping closer and closer, and now buzz is starting to pick up around Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. While it was originally thought that his draft stock was a hard one to peg down due to his positional value, one insider now believes he will hear his name called in the first 10 picks of the draft.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones has stated that the thought around the league is that if anyone wants the best tight end prospect in recent memory, they will have to find a way to fight into the top-10.
While Bowers was recovering from an ankle injury and did not have the chance to perform for the most part throughout the pre-draft process, his film speaks for itself. Just how high will he go? That is yet to be seen, but we will have an answer soon.