Rams in aggressive pursuit of a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin in a few hours, and the Rams are looking to get into the top-10.
In this story:
Les Snead is at it again. The Los Angeles Rams have a first round pick for the first time in eight years, and the general manager is still looking to wheel and deal with the 2024 NFL Draft now just five hours away.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Los Angeles is trying to scratch and claw their way into the top-10 of the draft. Taking it a step further, Jourdan Rodrigue has added even more emphasis to the rumor:
More on this, per sources…from what I’ve gathered so far this morning, Rams are checking prices on a number of different possible moves - up into the top 10, and down.- Jourdan Rodrigue, The Athletic
To me, staying at 19 would be surprising.
Snead has been aggressive before, and he will be again. Will he be able to strike magic tonight?
Published