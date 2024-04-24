Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze share flight to 2024 NFL Draft, have some fun
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have some fun on the way to the 2024 NFL Draft.
With the 2024 NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday night, hopefuls are beginning to make their way to Detroit, Michigan. And it just so happened that assumed first overall pick Caleb Williams and potential top-10 pick Rome Odunze caught the same flight.
The two made sure to have fun about it as well, including a reference from Odunze from the NFL Scouting Combine when he was asked if he could land a plane in an emergency situation.
Who knows? As the Bears have the ninth overall pick in the draft as well, they could keep the fun rolling between Williams and Odunze all the way to Chicago. While they traded for Keenan Allen, he is on just a one-year deal, so adding a pass catcher is well within the question for the Bears on Thursday night
Published