Chargers eager to move back in 2024 NFL Draft with QB needy team
Teams are in hot pursuit of whichever of the quarterbacks Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy falls, and the Los Angeles Chargers intend to take advantage of that in the 2024 NFL Draft.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are interested in addressing their offensive trenches, but want to do so after receiving a new haul of draft picks first in a trade with a team looking to come up for a quarterback.
While the Cardinals at No. 4 can effectively serve as the draft's pivot point for a trade, teams I've spoken to believe the Chargers are eager to trade back at No. 5, too. 'The Chargers have made that clear -- they want to move back,' an NFL executive said. 'They probably want an [offensive] tackle.'- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
It should be no shock that Harbaugh wants to build through the trenches first as that is how he ran his program at the University of Michigan. Their lack of talent at wide receiver is concerning, but if they can haul in another first round pick in a trade back with a team like the Minnesota Vikings, they could be in business to address both needs.