Vikings, Giants the teams to watch for Drake Maye if he slips down the 2024 NFL Draft board
Could North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye end up with the Minnesota Vikings or New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft? One insider seems to think they are both barking at the chance to draft him.
With Caleb Williams locked into the Chicago Bears, and with Jayden Daniels likely to land with the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots may be in a position to receive a haul from a team that wants the services of Maye. ESPN's Dan Graziano indicates Minnesota and the Giants lead the race:
I've been told the Giants and Vikings are the two teams that have been most active in discussions with the Patriots about the No. 3 pick, and that if Washington takes Daniels at No. 2, the Giants would be very interested in trading up to No. 3 for Maye.- Dan Graziano, ESPN
Of course, in need of a quarterback themselves, the Patriots could simply stand pat and take Maye with the third overall pick. With just a little over 24 hours until the fireworks begin, we will see how all of this noise resolves soon enough.