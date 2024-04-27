2024 NFL Draft: Fourth Round Mock Sees Run on Wide Receiver
Heading into day three of the 2024 NFL Draft, there is some talent left on the board with some wide receiver talent still available.
The first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft have been really interesting. For the first time ever, six quarterbacks were drafted in the first 12 picks but none in the next 88. There were major runs on cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line in round two with some real value being found in round three.
Going into day three of the NFL Draft, the value is shrinking but there are still a couple of top 50 players on the board who are likely to come off the board quickly. Here is a quick mock draft heading into round four.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Fourth Round
101. Carolina Panthers: Oregon WR Troy Franklin
102. Seattle Seahawks: Kansas EDGE Austin Booker
103. New England Patriots: North Carolina WR Devontez Walker
104. Arizona Cardinals: Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara
105. Los Angeles Chargers: Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa
106. Tennessee Titans: Washington S Jaden Hicks
107. New York Giants: Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright
108. Minnesota Vikings: Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus
109. Atlanta Falcons: Clemson DT Tyler Davis
110. New England Patriots: Texas OT Christian Jones
111. New York Jets: LSU DT Mekhi Wingo
112. Las Vegas Raiders: Oregon RB Bucky Irving
113. Baltimore Ravens: South Dakota State iOL Mason McCormick
114. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas
115. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas TE J'Tavion Sanders
116. Jacksonville Jaguars: Boston College OG Christian Mahogany
117. Indianapolis Colts: UCF WR Javon Baker
118. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
119. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oregon CB Khyree Jackson
120. Philadelphia Eagles: Kansas State OT KT Leveston
121. Denver Broncos: Virginia WR Malik Washington
122. Chicago Bears: LSU DT Jordan Jefferson
123. Philadelphia Eagles: Temple LB Jordan Magee
124. Seattle Seahawks: San Francisco 49ers: Missouri OT Javon Foster
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kentucky RB Ray Davis
126. Green Bay Packers: Oklahoma OT Walter Rousse
127. Houston Texans: Louisville WR Jamari Thrash
128. Buffalo Bills: Florida State WR Johnny Wilson
129. New York Jets: Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
130. Baltimore Ravens: Troy EDGE Javon Solomon
131. Kansas City Chiefs: Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy
132. Philadelphia Eagles: Arizona WR Jacob Cowing
133. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran
134. New York Jets: South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler
135. San Francisco 49ers: Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
