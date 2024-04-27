NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft: Fourth Round Mock Sees Run on Wide Receiver

Heading into day three of the 2024 NFL Draft, there is some talent left on the board with some wide receiver talent still available.

Tyler Forness

The first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft have been really interesting. For the first time ever, six quarterbacks were drafted in the first 12 picks but none in the next 88. There were major runs on cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line in round two with some real value being found in round three.

Going into day three of the NFL Draft, the value is shrinking but there are still a couple of top 50 players on the board who are likely to come off the board quickly. Here is a quick mock draft heading into round four.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Fourth Round

101. Carolina Panthers: Oregon WR Troy Franklin

102. Seattle Seahawks: Kansas EDGE Austin Booker

103. New England Patriots: North Carolina WR Devontez Walker

104. Arizona Cardinals: Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara

105. Los Angeles Chargers: Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa

106. Tennessee Titans: Washington S Jaden Hicks

107. New York Giants: Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright

108. Minnesota Vikings: Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus

109. Atlanta Falcons: Clemson DT Tyler Davis

110. New England Patriots: Texas OT Christian Jones

111. New York Jets: LSU DT Mekhi Wingo

112. Las Vegas Raiders: Oregon RB Bucky Irving

113. Baltimore Ravens: South Dakota State iOL Mason McCormick

114. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas

115. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas TE J'Tavion Sanders

116. Jacksonville Jaguars: Boston College OG Christian Mahogany

117. Indianapolis Colts: UCF WR Javon Baker

118. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

119. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oregon CB Khyree Jackson

120. Philadelphia Eagles: Kansas State OT KT Leveston

121. Denver Broncos: Virginia WR Malik Washington

122. Chicago Bears: LSU DT Jordan Jefferson

123. Philadelphia Eagles: Temple LB Jordan Magee

124. Seattle Seahawks: San Francisco 49ers: Missouri OT Javon Foster

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kentucky RB Ray Davis

126. Green Bay Packers: Oklahoma OT Walter Rousse

127. Houston Texans: Louisville WR Jamari Thrash

128. Buffalo Bills: Florida State WR Johnny Wilson

129. New York Jets: Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

130. Baltimore Ravens: Troy EDGE Javon Solomon

131. Kansas City Chiefs: Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy

132. Philadelphia Eagles: Arizona WR Jacob Cowing

133. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

134. New York Jets: South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

135. San Francisco 49ers: Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

