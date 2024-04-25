2024 NFL draft: Live grades, instant reactions and takes from round 1
Welcome to the 2024 NFL Draft! As USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., and more take the stage in Detroit, Michigan, we will keep you posted throughout the entire event with live reactions, grades, takes, and more!
There has been a ton of smoke surrounding the quarterbacks in this class and teams trying to come up for them early in the draft. However, it seems like the top three picks might be set in stone now as the value to move up the board might be decreasing a bit.
This is the NFL Draft, however, so you never know what might go down! Keep your eyes locked in as we will keep you updated throughout the entire first round here.
1. Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Chicago Bears don't do anything surprising here and they take the quarterback everyone thought they would. Williams has special traits, including an innate ability to create outside of structure and attack down the field. There are some "off the field" concerns for some, but those are a bunch of hogwash. Williams is primed to lead the Bears out of this rebuild and he has a much better supporting cast than any other number one pick in recent memory.
Grade: A
2. Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
It's a bold move to pass on North Carolina's Drake Maye. But the Commanders, under new general manager Scott Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn did just that. Daniels is electric with his legs, accurate with his arm, but lacks the arm talent of Maye and will face just as steep of a transition from the LSU offense to the NFL as Maye will. It's not a move I would have made as Maye is the more complete quarterback. Overall, Daniels is still a good player and deserves to be drafted early after a Heisman-winning season with the Tigers.
Grade: C
3. New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
There were a lot of rumors that the New England Patriots would trade down from third overall to get more draft picks. They desperately needed a quarterback and they get arguably the best one in the draft. Drake Maye is an uber-talented player who needs some time to grow, especially with his mechanics. His raw ability is among the best we have seen in some time and if he reaches his ceiling, the Patriots could potentially have another great quarterback.
Grade: A
4. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The first non-quarterback comes off the board here, and it is not a surprise to anyone. While they were courting trade offers, it makes way more sense here for the Arizona Cardinals to stand pat and draft perhaps the best player in the entire 2024 NFL Draft. Congratulations to quarterback Kyler Murray on getting his new best friend. A no-brainer here for the Cardinals.
Grade: A+
5. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The Los Angeles Chargers are going through a regime change and want to prioritize the power running game. In doing so, they chose left tackle Joe Alt, which is an odd one since he is more of a finesse player and hasn't played right tackle before. Tackle was a need but he doesn't seem to be a fit for what they want. However, he's a great player and could still fit.
Grade: B+
6. New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Giants lost out on Drake Maye and have pivoted to getting another playmaker for their wide receiver room. With Harrison Jr. off the board, LSU's Malik Nabers makes all of the sense in the world. While I have a preference toward Washington's Rome Odunze, there is no wrong answer here for the Giants. Well, there was, and it was Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and they avoided that pitfall. Good pick from New York here.
Grade: A-
7. Tennessee Titans: OT JC Latham, Alabama
The Tennessee Titans needed an offensive tackle but mainly one on the left side. In taking J.C. Latham, it's an interesting pick because while Latham played left tackle, he struggled there and was much better on both the right side and also at guard. Really powerful and talented player but an odd choice.
Grade: B
8. Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
The Atlanta Falcons have Kirk Cousins under contract for at least the next two seasons fully guaranteed. While they can part with him just two years into that four-year deal, Michael Penix Jr. will be 26 years old by that point. With a Super Bowl window open now with Cousins and in the lackluster NFC South, the Falcons here instead punt on an immediate contributor to select a backup quarterback who will not see the field until Cousins' time in Atlanta is over. A baffling, baffling move.
Grade: F
9. Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Chicago Bears are doing right by their quarterback by giving him weapons to Caleb Williams. Rome Odunze is the smoothest mover I've seen at the wide receiver position. He gives the Bears a true X receiver and that offense could be lethal.
Grade: A+
10. Minnesota Vikings (via NYJ): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
We have a fifth quarterback off the board! Michigan's J.J. McCarthy is heading to the Minnesota Vikings after a small trade-up with the New York Jets. It's better than drafting an inaccurate 24-year-old quarterback to sit for two years behind a quarterback you just committed at least $90 million to. While the Vikings miss out on Maye, they at least get a yound 21-year-old for Kevin O'Connell to work with and develop into their future starting quarterback.
Grade: B-
11. New York Jets (via MIN): OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
The New York Jets needed to fortify their offensive line and protect Aaron Rogers. They get an elite level pass protector in Olu Fashanu. Now, he does need to develop as a run blocker, but the athleticism is elite and he can grow into that player.
Grade: A-
12. Denver Broncos: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Boy, I was skeptical that we'd actually get more than four quarterbacks in the first round, but full insanity has erupted. While Bo Nix resurrected his career with the Oregon Ducks, he also threw the most passes under 10 yards of any quarterback in this class by a large margin, does not have a big arm, and will see a steep learning curve. Except he may be tasked to start right away with Jarrett Stidham as the current top quarterback on their depth chart. Ohhhhh Eeeehehhh IIiiiaaa I don't know about that one Jim!
Grade: D
13. Las Vegas Raiders: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Las Vegas Raiders make an interesting selection at 13th overall by taking Georgia quarterback Brock Bowers. They selected Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and look to be going with a 12 personnel set moving forward. He is an elite player who will make their quarterback better. Should they have gone defense? That is a good argument. However, Bowers is arguably a top five player and it's great value.
Grade: B+
14. New Orleans Saints: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Is he a guard or is he a tackle? Regardless the Saints need both and Taliese Fuaga is a mean, mauling dude. If they wanted to go tackle, however, there was a better fit in Georgia's Amarius Mims. With the struggles of Trevor Penning and the injury history of Ryan Ramczyk, it is hard to blame the Saints for going after a big man. Fuaga, while his ceiling is not the highest in the class, is a safe player with a high floor.
Grade: B
15. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The Indianapolis Colts looked like a team to take a wide receiver, but the top three and Brock Bowers were all off the board. They end up taking the first defensive player off the board in Laitu Latu. There are some issues with his neck after a medical retirement at Washington, but there is a lot to love about him as a technical pass rusher. He can help the pass rush immediately.
Grade: B+
16. Seattle Seahawks: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
The Seahawks take the second defender off the board here in Byron Murphy II. All things considered, Illinois' Johnny Newton is the better player, but Murphy is the safer player. The Seahawks get a stout run defender who is no novice at getting after the quarterback either here to bolster the interior of their defensive line.
Grade: B+
17. Minnesota Vikings (via JAX): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
The Vikings trade up for a second time tonight. First it was for their quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and now they land the explosive pass rusher from Alabama in Dallas Turner. They gave up quite a bit to move up six spots, giving the Jaguars pick No. 167 this year, a 2025 third rounder, and a 2025 fifth rounder. However, after two defensive players went before him, it is hard to blame Minnesota for coming up to get him. Especially after losing Danielle Hunter this offseason.
Grade: A
18. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
The Bengals get an absolute behemoth of a player. That tracks with the other two offensive tackles they have in Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown. While he has started only eight games in his college career, there is nothing developmental about the game of Mims. He can straight up play. His feet could be better in the run game, but he glides in his pass set, has elite core strength, and is a dominant pass protector. Excellent pick by the Bengals.
Grade: A+
19. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
The Los Angeles Rams needed to get a better pass rush presence and they get a talented player in Jared Verse from Florida State. A powerful player, , Verse can do a little bit of everything but excels as a power rusher. A great fit for the Rams defense.
Grade: B+
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
With needs at both tackle and guard, the Steelers go out and get a guy who can play either. Troy Fautanu is a smooth mover who wins both in space and in the phone booth. With offensive linemen starting to fly off the board, the Steelers were wise to draft one here. However, will he play tackle or will he play guard? Regardless, he is the best on the board at either position so the Steelers get a good one here.
Grade: A-
21. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
The Miami Dolphins have a massive need on the defensive line and they address that with Chop Robinson. A hyper-athletic pass rusher with elite get off on the ball, Robinson is a monster on the edge and can thrive in the right environment. With injuries to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips in 2023, Robinson has a chance to make a real impact early on.
Grade: A
22. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
A MAC player becoming the first defensive back off the board here, Quinyon Mitchell is a certified baller. With a massive, massive need at cornerback, the Eagles were rumored to be an aggressor in trying to get up the board. Instead, they sit back and wait their turn and still land the best one in the draft in Mitchell. On a night where they extended wide receiver A.J. Brown, general manager Howie Roseman has been a busy man. The board could not have fallen better for them here.
Grade: A
23. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one pick short of Quinyon Mitchell after trading down to 23rd overall. They did take a dynamic weapon in LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. A dynamic deep threat, Thomas will help Trevor Lawrence attack down the field. Now, there were some medical red flags for Thomas, but the Jaguars are comfortable with him.
Grade: B+
24. Detroit Lions (via DAL): CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
After the arrest warrant and subsequent release of cornerback Cam Sutton, the need became evident as soon as the Lions thought they solved it when they traded for Carlton Davis. And after Quinyon Mitchell went off the board, the Lions did not want to wait to see if their guy would fall to them as they went up and got Arnold. A team need met, a premium position, and while they gave up a third round pick to move up and get him (probably too much), the Lions get their guy
Grade: B-
25. Green Bay Packers: OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona
The Green Bay Packers have taken offensive lineman Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick. He is the first offensive lineman they have selected in the first round since Bryan Bulaga in 2010. Morgan doesn't fit their thresholds for offensive line, especially with arm length and is likely best at guard. However, he is a good athlete and can play. Weird pick for Green Bay considering their thresholds.
Grade: B-
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Graham Barton, Duke
Barton is better than the tweener who went one pick before him. Jason Licht has been on a heater in recent years for the Buccaneers and that is continuing here. A tackle at Duke, Barton expects to project to guard (and some think he's a center!). He is a bit short in length, but wins with technical savvy. The Buccaneers got an extremely high floored player who will be a consistent force along their offensive line for years to come.
Grade: A
27. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
After landing Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier, the Cardinals are back on the clock and select power rusher Darius Robinson. I am a bit lower on pass rushers who win strictly through the chest. Given his size, Robinson lacks bend to win along the outside track. He is, however, extremely explosive, heavy handed, and a stout run defender. To be honest, there are not a ton of edge rusher options left anyway, but Robinson is a Day 2 talent.
Grade: C
28. Kansas City Chiefs (via BUF): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off of the hit-and-run incident with wide receiver Rashee Rice, get aggressive at the end of the first round here and add the lightning-fast Xavier Worthy. While his skillset is a bit redundant to that of Marquise Brown, Worthy is more than just speed. His hands, however, are a bit inconsistent and there is reason to be concerned about his play strength. However, he is a crisp route runner who separates at a pretty high level.
Grade: B+
29. Dallas Cowboys (via DET): OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
The Dallas Cowboys got their offensive lineman and they found a way to get a third round pick out of the deal. At 29th overall, the Cowboys take Tyler Guyton and he can play both on the right and left sides. With Tyler Smith being so successful at left guard, Guyton will be able to thrive at left tackle long term.
Grade: A+
30. Balitmore Ravens: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Nate Wiggins has burners for days and is fluid to mirror even the twitchiest of receivers. There is reason to question his ability to handle physicality and come down in run support, but in a weak cornerback class, Wiggins is worthy of being a first round pick and the third one off the board. Iowa';s Cooper DeJean would have been a preferable pick, but the Ravens stick to their premium positions and address a position of need here.
Grade: B
31. San Francisco 49ers: WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
The San Francisco 49ers were discussing some trades to get up in the first round to take a wide receiver but they weren't able to make it happen. What they did was take a wide receiver in RIcky Pearsall from Florida. This is a surprise, especially with Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell still on the board. He is a hyper athletic wide receiver who can do a little bit of everything for you, but not a great value pick with who else is on the board.
Grade: C
32. Carolina Panthers (via BUF): WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
The Panthers move up one spot to secure South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette, capping off a weird end to the first round. It's clear the Panthers are looking at a true X receiver, so guys like Ladd McConkey and Roman Wilson were not fits. However, Texas' AD Mitchell and Florida State's Keon Coleman are superior players in the same mold. This feels like a reach at 32, let alone feeling the need to trade up one spot to make the move.
Grade: D