2024 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons Bring Up the Rear While Howie Roseman Does it Again
The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and 257 players heard their name called. Their lives have changed forever, as has the future of every team in the National Football League.
Grading each draft is something that is a good process. Now, you don't know what each player's future is going to be the weekend they are drafted. In that sense, grades are rather silly. However, there are some interesting things to take away when it comes to draft grades. These will be about the process that each team went through the course of their picks with a heavier weight being carried with earlier picks due to their value.
2024 NFL Draft Grades
Arizona Cardinals: B+
The Cardinals got their top wide receiver for Kyler Murray in Marvin Harrison Jr. along with taking eight players in the top 104 picks, which will help fortify their roster. While I do think he's a great player, taking Darius Robinson at 27th overall is a weird one since they needed an edge and he plays more of a 5T role.
Atlanta Falcons: D
Their draft was really weird. Michael Penix Jr. is going to sit for two or more years and was selected at eighth overall. Pair that with a reach trading up with Ruke Orhorhoro and it's just a draft that leaves you scratching your head.
Baltimore Ravens: A
The process the Ravens use is a really good one. They capitalize on value with Nate Wiggins, Adisa Isaac and T.J. Tampa along with Rasheen Ali at 165th. Taking two defensive backs highly is such a Ravens move as they are always preparing for the future.
Buffalo Bills: B
This draft could come back to haunt the Bills for one reason: trading down with the Kansas City Chiefs and allowing them to get Xavier Worthy. Keon Coleman and Cole Bishop are twop good players at positions of need and there are some intriguing options, including Travis Clayton, a former rugby player and boxer from England.
Carolina Panthers: B
A heavy focus on the offensive side of the ball with Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks to start the draft and Ja'Tavion Sanders is an intriguing tight end to start the third round. Now, is that enough to help maximize Bryce Young? Time will tell, but it's a good start.
Chicago Bears: B+
The Bears hit two home runs in the top 10 with both Caleb Williams Rome Odunze and they got a nice tackle prospect in Kiran Amegadji. This grade isn't higher because they spent a fourth round pick on punter Tory Taylor. That's just not a good use of draft capital considering the Bears only had five picks.
Cincinnati Bengals: A
The Bengals went full on beef with their draft. Amarius Mims projects to be a monster at offensive tackle and getting 3T Kris Jenkins and NT McKinnley Jackson on day two is a great way to fortify the trenches. They also took some really intriguing weapons in WR Jermaine Burton, TE Erick All and TE Tanner McLachlan.
Cleveland Browns: B+
This is a really interesting class with a focus on the trenches. Michael Hall Jr. hopes to be the pass rusher on the interior that they haven't been able to find and Zak Zinter and Jamari Thrash are intriguing to add to the offense. Next season will see the return of the Browns' first round picks.
Dallas Cowboys: A
This isn't a sexy class, but it's one that will fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball. Tyler Guyton can be a starter at tackle sooner rather than later, same with Cooper Beebe at guard. Marshawn Kneeland is a player that Mike Zimmer can do a lot with on the defensive side of the football and both WR Ryan Flournoy and OT Nathan Thomas provide some intriguing upside.
Denver Broncos: D+
This grade is simple: Bo Nix was massively overdrafted and shouldn't have been taken in the first two-three rounds. Now, getting steals in WR Troy Franklin and CB Kris Abrams-Draine saves this class from being a true disaster, but it's a disappointment.
Detroit Lions: B
Getting both Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to start the draft is great but their process in round four hurts their grade. The Lions gave up picks in round three and four in 2025 to get a developmental OT from Canada in Giovanni Manu and safety turned running back in Sione Vaki. They got steals in Mekhi Wingo and Christian Mahogany later on which helps balance things out, but this could have been significantly better.
Green Bay Packers: B
The Packers are always hard to judge based on their draft picks. Why? They have unique thresholds that have been proven to work over the last 25-30 years. Jordan Morgan will help solidify their offensive line with some intriguing players on defense. Keep an eye on QB Michael Pratt as a developmental player.
Houston Texans: B
The Texans didn't have a first round pick but they did find players to help their roster. Kamari Lassiter can play early on for the Texans and Blake Fisher will be a high-end swing tackle. A solid draft for the Texans.
Indianapolis Colts: A
Laiatu Latu is the best pass rusher in the draft from a technical perspective and he could transform their defense from day one. Plus, they got wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who was my fourth-ranked wide receiver, down at 52nd overall. They also found a way to fortify their depth on the offensive line. Overall great process for the Colts and Chris Ballard.
Jacksonville Jaguars: A-
Trading down and getting third and fourth-round picks in 2025 was a great move for the Jaguars and they still got Brian Thomas Jr. along with that draft capital. After that, there were a couple of reaches but they prioritized good athletes and took three players from LSU.
Kansas City Chiefs: A+
The Chiefs addressed their need at both wide receiver and offensive tackle in their first two picks with high upside athletes and great value. Xavier Worthy will be the speedster the offense has lacked for awhile and OT Kingsley Suamataia will be afforded time to learn and develop.
Las Vegas Raiders: B
This is a very interesting draft class. Yes, the Raiders would have liked to get a quarterback, but they did get two value picks in TE Brock Bowers and IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson. The Raiders also got some intriguing pieces on day three, including RB Dylan Laube.
Los Angeles Chargers: A
The Chargers were serious about getting better on the offensive line. They delivered with the best consensus tackle in Joe Alt and took Ladd McConkey in round two which will be a great help for Justin Herbert. CB Cam Hart and RB Kimani Vidal are really intriguing sleepers.
Los Angeles Rams: B-
The Rams got really good value with Jared Verse at 19th overall. He should help revamp their pass rush. However, their day two was rough. They send a second round pick in 2025 to the Carolina Panthers to get DT Braden Fiske, a player who is a little bit of a redundance and RB Blake Corum at 83rd overall is a weird pick. Really weird process by the Rams.
Miami Dolphins: B
The Dolphins went with speed on multiple occasions with EDGE Chop Robinson and RB Jaylen Wright. They should fit in right away for the Dolphins and Patrick Paul is a very intriguing OT project with over 36" arms and a great anchor.
Minnesota Vikings: B+
The Vikings draft will hinge on the success of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. They didn't have to trade up far, moving up just one spot to get him. They also traded up to get pass rusher Dallas Turner, but they had to use third and fourth-round picks from 2025 to make it happen. What Turner provides will be really key in determining the value of this draft class is.
New England Patriots: A
The Patriots got the best quarterback in the NFL Draft class in Drake Maye along with some help for him. Two offensive linemen along with wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will help change things for the Patriots.
New Orleans Saints: B+
The Saints didn't have a lot of draft capital, but made the most out of it. Taliese Fuaga will make an impact right away at takcle and Kool-Aid McKinstry will likely be a starter at some point this season at cornerback. They also got arguably the biggest value in the draft with quarterback Spencer Rattler at 150th overall. He is a better prospect than the quarterback who went at 12th overall in Bo Nix.
New York Giants: B
Malik Nabers could end up being the next great NFL wide receiver and safety Tyler Nubin and cornerback Andru Phillips could end up being starters in the secondary. However, they passed on a potential franchise quaterback with Daniel Jones as their only option. Betting that the 2025 class, which is projected to be significantly weaker, will fix the situation is a poor choice.
New York Jets: B+
The Jets traded down one spot with the Vikings, got some day three capital and ended up getting their offensive tackle in Olu Fashanu at 11. Malachi Corley is a fascinating player to add to the offense with his ability to thrive after the catch and two running backs will help fortify the rushing game behind Breece Hall.
Philadelphia Eagles: A+
Howie Roseman does it again. He doesn't have to trade up to get the top cornerback in the draft in Quinyon Mitchell, moves up to get a falling Cooper DeJean. Theyalso got a few really intriguing prospects on day three but Jalyx Hunt from Houston Christian on day two is the perfect bet that the Eagles can afford to take. Oh, and Roseman got multiple mid-round picks in 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers: A+
The Steelers needed to fix the offensive line and they got three dudes who could be starters right away in Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. They also got Roman Wilson in the thrid round who could thrive in Arthur Smith's offense. If they have something in either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, this will be a big draft in their success.
San Francisco 49ers: B-
The 49ers did a good job attacking needs with good players but ended up reaching a few times, including with Ricky Pearsall in round one. The selection of running back Isaac Guerendo is an interesting one, as it could signal a shift to more gap schemed runs.
Seattle Seahawks: A-
This was a great usage of resources for the Seahawks. Byron Murphy II is a stud who can play the run and rush the passer and Christian Haynes can compete to be a starter at guard on day one. They also took shots on some high upside athletes, including two Auburn defensive backs in Nehemiah Pritchett and DJ James.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B
The Buccaneers prioritized the trenches early with the selections of Graham Barton and Chris Braswell. They should make a difference right away. The intriguing pick here is WR Jalen McMillan. Likely a slot in the NFL, McMillan was incredibly explosive for the Huskies.
Tennessee Titans: B
This is an interesting draft class. JC Latham was a little bit of a reach at seventh overall as was T'Vondre Sweat at 38th overall. They did get excellent value with Jarvis Brownlee Jr. at 146th overall, but their preferneces on trench players was interesting.
Washington Commanders: A
This was a great use of the significant draft capital the Commanders had in the top 100. They get their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels and a steal at 36th overall in Johnny Newton. They got help for all three levels of the defense and some blocking help on the front as well.