Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas Send Draft Day Inspired Text About Drafting Malachi Corley
The New York Jets were determined to draft Western Kentucky wide receiver like Sonny Weaver Jr. was to select Vontae Mack.
Sometimes in the NFL Draft, there is a player who you just fall in love with and you have to have no matter what. Often times, that player is in round one because it's easier to predict.
Every so often, there is a player that you take later on the NFL Draft who you love justjthe same. For the New York Jets, that player is Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.
The morning of day two of hte NFL Draft, Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas sent each other their best Sonny Weaver Jr. impression.
I don't blame them for loving Corley. He is my favorite player in this class and the captain of the All-Forno team. He could transform the YAC ability for the Jets early on while he learns the nuance of the position.
